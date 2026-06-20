Weekend traffic curbs in place for Mussoorie, Rishikesh amid tourist rush

The Dehradun police has implemented a comprehensive traffic diversion and parking management plan for Saturday and Sunday to regulate the heavy influx of tourists heading to Mussoorie, Chakrata, and Rishikesh for the weekend, officials said.

According to traffic police officials, vehicles heading to Mussoorie from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh via the Datkali expressway will follow a designated route through the ISBT, Shimla Bypass, Balliwala flyover, Ballupur and Kuthal Gate.

If traffic congestion increases, vehicles will be diverted from the Transport Nagar tri-junction through Laxmi Dharmkanta, Kimadi and Hathipaon to reach Mussoorie.

For Chakrata-bound traffic from the expressway, the route will run through GMS Road, St Jude Chowk, Naya Gaon and the New Dehradun Paonta flyover via Langha Road. Alternatively, commuters can use the route from Premnagar through Ballupur Chowk, Kaulagarh, Kimadi and Hathipaon to Mussoorie.

On the return journey, vehicles from Mussoorie heading towards Himachal Pradesh will be routed through the old Rajpur Road, Sai Mandir diversion, and the CSD tri-junction. Those heading to Asharori will pass through Dilaram, EC Road and the Rispana bridge, while Rishikesh-bound vehicles will travel via Kirshali Chowk, Maldevta, and Thano Road, according to officials.

Vehicles travelling from Rishikesh to Mussoorie will be routed via the Airport tri-junction, Thano Road, Ladpur, Sahastradhara crossing, IT Park, and Kuthal Gate. Traffic from Doiwala will follow the Mokhampur flyover and take a U-turn from Kailash Hospital towards Jogiwala to connect with the same route.

Officials said that in case of heavy traffic pressure, alternative routes through Nathuawala or the Nepali Farm tri-junction will be activated. Vehicles from Herbertpur and Vikasnagar will be routed via Badwala, Yamuna Bridge and Kempty Fall. The return journey to Rishikesh and Haridwar from Mussoorie will follow the old Rajpur Road, Kirshali Chowk, Maldevta, and Thano Road.

Within Dehradun city, local diversions will be implemented near major commercial centres.

In Mussoorie, vehicles will initially move normally from King Craig towards Library and Picture Palace. Once 90 per cent of the town's parking capacity is full, vehicles will be stopped at the King Craig parking lot, and tourists will have to use local taxis.

If the King Craig lot fills up, traffic will be diverted from Gajji Band via Hathipaon Road towards Zero Point, where vehicles must park in designated roadside spaces.

For Rishikesh, a three-tier traffic plan has been prepared. Under Plan A, for low traffic volume, vehicles from the Haridwar national highway and Dehradun will pass through Nepali Farm, Shyampur, Natraj Chowk, Bhadrakali and the bypass road towards Tapovan and Shivpuri. Plan B will route traffic through Lal Tappar and Ranipokhari during higher congestion.

Under Plan C, for extreme traffic pressure, vehicles will be diverted through Narendranagar and Plasda chowki. After the weekend, tourists returning towards Haridwar will be routed via Garud Chatti, the Pashulok barrage, and Chila. Those heading to Rishikesh or Dehradun will travel via Tapovan, Bhadrakali and Natraj Chowk.

Officials said heavy vehicles will be restricted at Nepali Farm during peak hours and will only enter Rishikesh after the night no-entry hours begin. Traffic from Muni Ki Reti towards Haridwar will be made one-way towards Shyampur. The stretch between Chandrabhaga bridge and Jairam Ashram tri-junction has been declared a zero zone for auto-rickshaws and Vikram tempos, with no passenger boarding allowed.

Large tourist buses will be parked at Dhalwala and the ISBT lot, with passengers moving in smaller vehicles. Uttarakhand Roadways buses will operate strictly via the Shyampur tri-junction and bypass road.

Designated parking lots have been set up across four regions, officials further said. In Dehradun, spaces include Rangers Ground, Parade Ground, the Old Roadways bus stand, Kabul House, Kanak Chowk multilevel parking and the MDDA parking near Ghantaghar.

Mussoorie parking includes Picture Palace, Landour Road, Kempty taxi stand, King Craig, and hotel parking lots. Rishikesh parking will be available at the Transit Camp, Bharat Inter College, near the IDPL post office, Kalikamli Ashram, and Nirmal Dharmshala. In Vikasnagar, parking facilities include the Badwala mela ground, Herbertpur bus stand and spaces near the Nayan Gaon police chowki.

Emergency and essential service vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders and supply trucks for fuel and milk, will not be stopped or diverted. Vehicles parked in no-parking zones will be towed, and owners will face legal action, officials warned.

Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary honking, follow instructions from the traffic police and monitor official updates, officials added.