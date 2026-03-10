West Asia war digest, March 10: Stories tracking the economic fallout

The escalating conflict in West Asia is beginning to ripple across multiple sectors of the Indian economy, from energy and financial markets to fertilisers, manufacturing and cybersecurity.

Business Standard's coverage today tracks these emerging risks and maps the widening economic implications of the crisis. Take a look at our coverage:

1. India is unlikely to raise petrol and diesel prices immediately even as Brent briefly neared $120 per barrel, though prolonged conflict could raise inflation, the import bill and the current account deficit. Sudheer Pal Singh and Shubhangi Mathur explain how the government and oil companies are trying to absorb the shock for now, while economists outline what a sustained oil spike could mean for India's macroeconomy.

2. Indian equities fell sharply as crude surged and volatility jumped, with the Sensex and Nifty hitting multi-month lows on fears of inflation, slower growth and a weaker rupee. Sundar Sethuraman unpacks how the oil shock triggered the selloff, what global investors are worried about, and why analysts believe markets may stay volatile until the conflict trajectory becomes clearer.

3. Surat's diamond industry is being squeezed by both West Asia conflict and US tariff uncertainty, worsening an already painful shift towards lab-grown diamonds and thinner margins. Through on-ground voices from polishers and exporters, Ajinkya Kawale explores how global trade tensions and slowing demand are reshaping India's diamond capital.

4. Auto production may be disrupted if LPG, PNG and propane supplies tighten, because these fuels are crucial for forging, welding, paint-curing and component manufacturing. Deepak Patel details why the government's move to prioritise cooking gas could ripple through factory operations and what automakers are asking the Centre for clarity on.

5. Restaurant body NRAI urges government to ensure supply of commercial LPG cylinders, stating that any disruption to supply will lead to a "catastrophic closure" of restaurants, reports Akshara Srivastava.

6. Nasscom has warned IT firms to prepare for rising cyber threats linked to the war, including disinformation, DDoS attacks, supply-chain risks and credential theft. Avik Das outlines the specific defensive measures companies are being urged to adopt as geopolitical tensions increasingly spill into cyberspace.

7. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said inflation impact is not substantial yet, though a prolonged crude spike could still hurt trade, capital flows and input costs. Ruchika Chitravanshi breaks down the government's inflation assessment and the economic conditions that could change the outlook if oil prices remain elevated.

8. The RBI's "lower for longer" rate outlook is under pressure as a longer war and higher oil prices may complicate the balance between growth support and inflation control. Anjali Kumari spoke to economists who discussed whether the central bank may have to rethink its policy path if crude continues climbing.

9. The government has ordered refiners to maximise LPG output for domestic consumers, prioritising households over commercial users to manage supply stress. Shubhangi Mathur writes on how the directive changes refinery operations and why authorities are tightening control over fuel streams during the crisis.

10. OMCs are set to face margin pressure if crude stays elevated, even though retail fuel prices are unlikely to be raised in the foreseeable future. Sudheer Pal Singh examines how higher crude prices squeeze marketing margins and what recent financial performance suggests about the companies' ability to absorb the shock.

11. Fertiliser subsidy calculations for FY27 could come under strain as urea, DAP and LNG prices rise, though immediate domestic availability remains manageable. Sanjeeb Mukherjee analyses how global fertiliser price movements feed into India's subsidy bill and when the real fiscal impact may begin to show.

12. Odisha's delayed strategic oil reserve has gained urgency, with land bottlenecks and illegal quarrying still holding up a project critical to India's energy security. Hemant Kumar Rout sheds light on the long-pending project, why it matters during the current crisis, and the hurdles still delaying its execution.

14. In an opinion column, GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava argues India must restore Russian oil purchases, saying energy security should outweigh US pressure amid fragile Gulf supplies. He lays out eight reasons why Russian crude could again become central to India's energy strategy.

15. Fertiliser and agrochemical stocks fell on fears of supply disruption and higher input costs, especially for ammonia, LNG, urea and DAP-linked businesses. Sirali Gupta and Ram Prasad Sahu explain how the war is rippling through commodity supply chains and what analysts expect for the sector.