'West Asia war part of pattern of aggression against sovereign nations'

The Jan Hastakshep, a civil rights organisation, has slammed the NDA government for its "deafening silence" amidst the US-Israel and Iran conflict and termed the attack on the Persian nation as "unprovoked".

In a statement, issued after a seminar held on Tuesday, the Hastakshep said the current conflict, along with similar wars in the past, constitutes part of a persistent pattern of the US military aggression directed against sovereign nations.

The seminar was inaugurated by former union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar and attended by journalists Praveen Sahni, Saeed Naqvi, and President of the JNU Teachers' Association Saeed Akhtar Hussain among others.

"Amidst the US-Israel-Iran conflict, the Narendra Modi government has steered India's foreign policy to a juncture where it is currently crawling on its knees," the statement said.

The speakers slammed the NDA government for its "deafening silence" amidst the US-Israel and Iran.

The seminar was held under the theme: "The Attack on Iran by US and Israeli Zionist Imperialism, and the Modi Government's Deafening Silence".

The speakers noted that the United Nations Human Rights body has characterised the attack launched by the US and Israel against Iran as "unprovoked", particularly given that diplomatic negotiations were still underway.

They asserted that, under international law, this constitutes a completely illegal act and a clear act of aggression.

The speakers further observed that while the US and Israel did indeed launch an attack on Iran, recent reports emerging from the conflict zone make it evident that the US has lost the war; consequently, its ambition to usher in a return of the colonial era to the global stage will remain unfulfilled, the statement said.

Co-coordinator of the Jan Hastakshep, Vikas Bajpai, argued that the current conflict, along with similar wars in the past, constitutes part of a persistent pattern of the US military aggression directed against sovereign nations.

"Governments worldwide stood by as silent spectators to the genocide," he alleged.