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Home / India News / West Asia war: PM Modi calls ministerial meeting to review energy situation

West Asia war: PM Modi calls ministerial meeting to review energy situation

The focus of the meeting is to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country, and the government is taking proactive steps

Narendra Modi, modi

The prime minister has spoken to many global leaders since the West Asia conflict started on February 28. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting Sunday evening with senior ministers to review to take stock of petroleum, power, and fertiliser sectors in view of the evolving West Asia situation, sources have said.

The focus of the meeting is to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics and efficient distribution across the country, and the government is taking proactive steps to this end, they said.

Continuous monitoring of global developments to protect consumer and industry interests is the key focus of the government, they said.

On March 12, Modi said that the war in West Asia has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, posing a critical test of national character that requires dealing with circumstances through peace, patience, and increased public awareness.

 

The prime minister emphasised that his government is working relentlessly to address disruptions that have emerged in international supply chains.

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"Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," Modi said.

The prime minister has spoken to many global leaders since the West Asia conflict started on February 28, with the US and Israel attacking Iran.

Iran has retaliated by attacking Israel and several of its Gulf neighbours.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported. Since the conflict, very few ships have been allowed by Iran to cross it.

The blockade has resulted in severe disruptions in energy supply to many countries, including India.

Since the conflict, Modi has had telephonic conversations with leaders from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France, Malaysia, Israel and Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions West Asia

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

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