Sunday, March 29, 2026 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Wet April likely in North, Central India; may impact late-sown crops

Wet April likely in North, Central India; may impact late-sown crops

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast today said that rain and hailstorms will continue over North and Central India over the next few days till March 31

rainfall, farmer, agriculture, rain

Representative Picture

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a cooler-than-usual late March, most weather officials said that the wet spell in North India is likely to spill over into April as well, with back-to-back western disturbances expected.
 
While this could save the urban population from scorching summer heat for now, it could damage standing wheat crops, particularly those sown late, if the intensity of rains and thunderstorms is great enough.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast today said that rain and hailstorms will continue over North and Central India over the next few days till March 31.
 
Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, in private weather forecasting agency Skymet, in a post on social media platform ‘X’, said that a series of back-to-back western disturbances are approaching North-West India in the coming days that will unleash rain and thunderstorms.
 
 
He said the first one will start from March 30 and 31, then the second one from April 3–4 and the last one from April 6–8.

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Parts of Delhi see light rain, IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms

heatwave summer heat

Preparing for heatwaves: Timely and multi-pronged policy responses neededpremium

heatwave summer heat

Most parts of India to see above-normal heatwave days March-May: IMD

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, wheat crop, crop

India braces for unusually hot March this year, risking crop yields

Delhi Metro

Clear skies expected in Delhi on Sunday, air quality to remain poor: IMD

 
Palawat said that the last western disturbance, which is expected to start from April 6–8, is expected to be particularly severe, which could have a damaging impact on the standing crops.
 
He advised farmers to quickly harvest their standing crops in the next week to save themselves from the wrath of nature.
 
India’s wheat production, according to the government's last official estimate, is projected at a record of over 120 million tonnes.
 
However, some private estimates project a lower crop due to a sudden rise in temperature and some impact from early rains.
 
A preliminary assessment by Agriwatch for flour millers said that unseasonal rainfall activity between March 11–22, 2026, impacted wheat-growing regions across northern and central India, particularly affecting crops at the grain-filling to maturity stage.
 
The impact varied spatially, as reflected in the accompanying district-level maps, with localised pockets of moderate to high damage amid largely low-intensity losses.
 
It said that based on their assessment of rainfall impact and crop conditions, the overall wheat productivity at the pan-India level is estimated to decline by a nominal approximately 1.0–1.5 per cent.
 
However, in the significantly affected states, the productivity loss is expected to be relatively higher, in the range of 2–3 per cent. These numbers could widen if rains continue over North and Central India over the next week to 10 days.

More From This Section

Mumbai: Raymond Group CMD Gautam Singhania, front right, and other family members carry mortal remains of the former's son and industrialist Vijaypat Singhania before his last rites, in Mumbai, Sunday, March 29, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Former Raymond Group chairman Vijaypat Singhania cremated in Mumbai

Vijaypat Singhania embarks on his last journey carried by Madhupati Singhania and Gautam Hari Singhania | Photo: Company Sources

Vijaypat Singhania, former Raymond chairman and aviator, dies at 87

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to reduce sugar intake to avoid obesity

tea garden, lenders

Planters' body ask Assam govt to address concerns for providing land patta

marble waste dumping yard in Kishangarh

Marble waste site in Ajmer draws visitors, experts flag health hazard

Topics : IMD Meteorological Department crops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance