Wet April likely in North, Central India; may impact late-sown crops

After a cooler-than-usual late March, most weather officials said that the wet spell in North India is likely to spill over into April as well, with back-to-back western disturbances expected.

While this could save the urban population from scorching summer heat for now, it could damage standing wheat crops, particularly those sown late, if the intensity of rains and thunderstorms is great enough.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast today said that rain and hailstorms will continue over North and Central India over the next few days till March 31.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, in private weather forecasting agency Skymet, in a post on social media platform ‘X’, said that a series of back-to-back western disturbances are approaching North-West India in the coming days that will unleash rain and thunderstorms.

He said the first one will start from March 30 and 31, then the second one from April 3–4 and the last one from April 6–8.

Palawat said that the last western disturbance, which is expected to start from April 6–8, is expected to be particularly severe, which could have a damaging impact on the standing crops.

He advised farmers to quickly harvest their standing crops in the next week to save themselves from the wrath of nature.

India’s wheat production, according to the government's last official estimate, is projected at a record of over 120 million tonnes.

However, some private estimates project a lower crop due to a sudden rise in temperature and some impact from early rains.

A preliminary assessment by Agriwatch for flour millers said that unseasonal rainfall activity between March 11–22, 2026, impacted wheat-growing regions across northern and central India, particularly affecting crops at the grain-filling to maturity stage.

The impact varied spatially, as reflected in the accompanying district-level maps, with localised pockets of moderate to high damage amid largely low-intensity losses.

It said that based on their assessment of rainfall impact and crop conditions, the overall wheat productivity at the pan-India level is estimated to decline by a nominal approximately 1.0–1.5 per cent.

However, in the significantly affected states, the productivity loss is expected to be relatively higher, in the range of 2–3 per cent. These numbers could widen if rains continue over North and Central India over the next week to 10 days.