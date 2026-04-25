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Home / India News / Who is Ashok Lahiri, former CEA to be appointed NITI Aayog vice-chairman

Who is Ashok Lahiri, former CEA to be appointed NITI Aayog vice-chairman

Former chief economic adviser and BJP MLA from West Bengal has been given a key position at India's top public policy think tank to bring decades of experience to the organisation

Ashok Lahiri

An economist with long experience in government and academia, Lahiri served as chief economic adviser in the early 2000s

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2026 | 9:00 AM IST

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Ashok Lahiri will be appointed as the vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, marking a return to a central policy role for the veteran economist and former chief economic adviser.
 
Lahiri will succeed Suman Bery at the government’s premier policy institution, which steers economic strategy and reform priorities. His appointment comes at a time when India is navigating global uncertainties amid ongoing conflicts, even as it pushes domestic growth.
 
Economist with decades of policy experience
 
An economist with extensive experience in government and academia, Lahiri served as chief economic adviser in the early 2000s. Ashok Lahiri was appointed Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India in December 2002 by the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
 
 
He stepped down in June 2007, with a significant part of his tenure overlapping with the Congress-led UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh.

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During his tenure, he was closely involved in shaping fiscal policy and guiding reforms at a time when India was strengthening its macroeconomic framework.
 
An alumnus of the economics department at Presidency University, Lahiri has held academic, research and leadership roles at the Delhi School of Economics, the Asian Development Bank, Bandhan Bank, and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.
 
He has also worked with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as a consultant and senior economist.
 
Back to policymaking
 
In recent years, Lahiri has been active in politics as an MLA from West Bengal, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party. His move to NITI Aayog is seen as a shift back to policymaking, where his experience in public finance and economic analysis is expected to play a role in shaping national priorities.
 
Alongside Lahiri, the government has also named Gobardhan Das, a scientist associated with the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, as a member of the policy body.
 
As vice-chairman, Lahiri will work with government ministries and states to drive policy coordination and support long-term economic planning, reinforcing NITI Aayog’s role as a key advisory institution.

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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 7:52 AM IST

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