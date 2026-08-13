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Home / India News / Wipro delaying onboarding of over 200 engineers selected in 2025: NITES

Wipro delaying onboarding of over 200 engineers selected in 2025: NITES

NITES said the affected students and engineers received offer letters in July 2025 and completed subsequent recruitment requirements but are yet to get joining dates.

Wipro

Wipro(Photo: Reuters)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) urged the labour and employment ministry to look into the matter of Wipro delaying the onboarding of more than 200 students and engineers as part of its Elite Hiring 2025 process.
 
NITES said the impacted people took part in the company’s campus recruitment process last year, received offer letters in July 2025, and letters of intent in August. They cleared the Codility technical assessment, receiving the official clearance communication in March and the background verification link subsequently.
 
“Despite completing every requirement communicated by Wipro, these students and young engineers have still not received a definite onboarding or joining date. For several months, the affected students and young engineers have repeatedly approached Wipro HR, onboarding helpdesks and other designated channels but state that they have received no substantive response,” NITES wrote in the letter to the ministry.
 
 
Wipro remains committed to onboarding the freshers in line with our business requirements. We will continue to keep candidates informed of further updates. 
NITES argued that the engineers did not accept other offers since they accepted the employment opportunity with Wipro.
 
“NITES respectfully submits that while an employer is entitled to take legitimate business decisions concerning its workforce, students and young engineers who have been selected, issued Offer Letters and LOIs, required to complete successive recruitment stages and thereafter kept waiting for months cannot reasonably be left without a clear decision or effective communication,” it added.
 
Such onboarding delays have been common across the IT sector over the last few years as demand remains slow and companies struggle to deploy people into projects. With a lack of visibility, companies have been slow to recruit and onboard. Wipro said last month its campus hiring would depend on demand and would not call out a specific number.

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Topics : Wipro Hiring Engineers

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:57 PM IST