Women key drivers of national development today: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said women are not only carriers of tradition but also powerful agents of change and are now emerging as key contributors to national development.

Women in positions of responsibility should lead the way for others to make it easier for the coming generations to progress, Gupta said at a national conference of women thinkers -- 'Bharati - Nari Se Narayani' -- at Vigyan Bhawan here on the eve of International Women's Day.

The chief minister said the empowerment of women in India has gained momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has become a collective responsibility of society.

It has moved from the government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative towards a broader vision of 'Beti Badhao' to encourage women to lead and contribute actively to nation-building, she said.

Indian culture has long regarded women as symbols of strength, creation and values. Ancient texts and traditions reflect the respect accorded to women in society, Gupta said.

Women today are not limited to their roles within families but are emerging as key contributors to national development through leadership, ideas and decision-making, she said.

The CM highlighted several Delhi government initiatives to make women economically and socially self-reliant.

Efforts are being made to secure the future of girls through the 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana' and the 'Saheli Pink Smart Card' scheme aims to ensure safer and more accessible public transport for women, she said.

Collateral-free loans are being provided to support working women and encourage them to expand their businesses and enterprises, she added.

Gupta said decisions such as allowing women to work night shifts are aimed at increasing their participation in economic activities and enabling them to pursue opportunities according to their abilities and aspirations.

She expressed confidence that dialogue and discussions such as Saturday's convention will further strengthen women's leadership and participation in society.

The country is progressing and it is important that daughters receive the courage and opportunities that many women could not get earlier, she said.

Gupta called on women in positions of responsibility to support those in need of guidance, resources and encouragement to grow in life.

"When women hold each other's hands and move forward together, it becomes easier for the coming generations to progress with confidence," the CM said.