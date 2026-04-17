Women's reservation Bill defeated in Lok Sabha after failing majority

The Constitution Amendment Bill that sought to implement reservation for women in legislatures by 2029 was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday evening despite the government’s outreach to the Opposition. It included a last-gasp effort where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and others could not agree to a compromise formula discussed on the floor of the House.

Of the 528 members of the Lok Sabha who voted on the Bill on Friday evening, 298 supported it and 230 MPs voted against it, though the government required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority. While there has been an instance where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government withdrew bills that Parliament passed, this was for the first time a Bill under the government was defeated in Parliament since 2014.

After the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill was defeated, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju withdrew the two related ordinary Bills, the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, to implement the proposed amended women’s quota law in the Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir. All three were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday morning, the first day of the three-day special session of Parliament, which was an extended Budget session. With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, Parliament is likely to adjourn on Saturday morning.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced at its meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Bill's defeat, that it will launch a nationwide campaign to tell women about the “hypocrisy” of the Opposition parties by blocking the PM’s effort to give them representation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA will make it the central issue of its campaign against the ruling Trinamool Congress of West Bengal, where polling is scheduled on April 23 and 29, and also the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of Tamil Nadu, where polling is slated for April 23.

During his reply to the debate on the Bills in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Shah urged the Opposition to support the delimitation exercise, which he said will ensure that the “constitutional spirit” of ‘one vote-one value’ is respected with the rationalisation of electors in every constituency. He said that of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, 127 had electors above two million each, and the number of electors varied widely, with Malkajgiri in Telangana having 4.8 million electors, and Ghaziabad and North West Delhi having 2.8 million and 2.7 million electors, respectively. The home minister said the Constitution provides for periodic delimitation, which includes provisions for increasing SC and ST seats in proportion to their growing population.

“In a way, those opposing delimitation are also opposing the increase in SC and ST seats,” Shah said. Shah rejected the Opposition’s claim that the government brought the Constitution Amendment Bill with the ulterior motive to postpone the caste census. He said it will be carried out alongside population enumeration, while the houselisting operations are currently ongoing.

The Union Home Minister offered a compromise formula. He said he was willing to introduce an official amendment specifically mentioning a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states if the Opposition parties supported the women’s reservation Bill. The Congress’s KC Venugopal said the Opposition would agree if the government agreed to delink the delimitation from the current process. While SP’s Akhilesh Yadav said there is a “trust deficit given the Opposition’s experience with the government in the last 11 years” and that it would not trust the government even if it committed to making a woman the prime minister.

To demands for reservation for Other Backward Classes in legislatures, Shah said the PM Modi-led government has given the most representation to the OBCs in its Cabinet. He indicated that the government is willing to discuss the issue of OBC reservation in legislatures once caste census data is collated and if there is unanimity on the issue.

“The women’s reservation amendment Bill will fall flat if the Opposition does not vote in its favour. But women of the country are watching who the obstacle is,” Shah said. He said the Congress has a history of failing the women of the country, right from the Shah Bano case, its opposing the abolition of triple talaq and now the women’s reservation Bill.

According to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women’s reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. Seats were also to be increased in state and Union territory assemblies to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among those present during the voting. Earlier in the day, Gandhi had also participated in the debate in the Lok Sabha. Addressing the media later in the evening after the Bill was defeated, Gandhi said the PM should bring the 2023 law and implement it from today. "The entire Opposition will support you and ensure women’s reservation from today itself," he said. Chief Minister M K Stalin said "Tamil Nadu defeats Delhi".