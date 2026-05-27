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Home / India News / Worsening climate change main culprit behind India's extreme heat: UN

Worsening climate change main culprit behind India's extreme heat: UN

He also highlighted the severe human and economic impact of the heatwave, particularly on people living in homes without cooling facilities and those working long hours outdoors

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell (Image: X@simonstiell)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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The ongoing extreme heat across large parts of India is primarily driven by worsening climate change caused by the massive burning of coal, oil, and gas, UN climate chief Simon Stiell said on Wednesday.

He also highlighted the severe human and economic impact of the heatwave, particularly on people living in homes without cooling facilities and those working long hours outdoors.

"These extremes drive home the importance of measures to adapt to climate impacts, globally," said Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in a statement.

His remarks came as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were likely to persist over central and northwest India for the next two to three days.

 

The soaring temperatures have also led to a record-breaking power demand across the country. Peak power demand touched 257.3 GW on May 18, 260.4 GW on May 19, 265 GW on May 20, and a record 270.8 GW on May 21.

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"India has also seen record-breaking peak electricity demand in recent days. Solar and other renewable energy sources have helped in meeting day-time peaks, and India's strong steps to ramp up solar power have been a benefit," said Stiell.

He added that the extreme heat underscored the importance of homegrown clean energy and energy-efficiency measures, which could help provide cooling to vulnerable populations and ensure more secure and affordable electricity for homes, businesses, vital health services, and electric transport.

This extreme heat is posing a double challenge to lives and livelihoods, coming amid the current fossil fuel cost crisis and spiralling prices of imported fossil fuels worldwide due to conflict in the Middle East, said Stiell.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Climate Change United Nations renewable energy

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 11:17 PM IST

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