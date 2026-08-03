Monday, August 03, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayGail Share PriceRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallySensex Today
Home / India News / Wrestlers will file appeal against Brij Bhushan's acquittal: Vinesh Phogat

Wrestlers will file appeal against Brij Bhushan's acquittal: Vinesh Phogat

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by the women wrestlers

Vinesh Phogat at Asian Games 2026 trials

Vinesh Phogat accused the government of "protecting" Singh and said he "intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat on Monday said that the women wrestlers who had filed a sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will appeal against a Delhi court's decision to acquit him.

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case filed by the women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted ex-BJP MP Singh and Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, in the case.

"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this decision, and the appeal will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," Phogat posted on 'X'.

 

She accused the government of "protecting" Singh and said he "intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names".

Also Read

CWG 2026 india medal tally

CWG 2026: Indian boxers drive bumper 16-medal haul on August 1; tally at 39

India medal winners in Commonwealth Games 2026

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Meet India's medal winners

Hockey World Cup 2026- All you need to know

Hockey World Cup 2026: Full schedule, India squads, venues, live streaming

Ankur Bhattacharjee

Ankur, Yashaswini lift singles crowns at Commonwealth TT Championships

India's Praveen Chithravel during men's triple jump final event at Commonwealth Games 2026 (PIC: PTI)

Village celebrates Praveen Chithravel after inspirational CWG silver feat

"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers. From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan.

"We had to gather a lot of courage to come out onto the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Using his influence and political power, Brij Bhushan intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names.

"However, many women wrestlers stood firm and continued fighting against Brij Bhushan in court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pension

Pensioners' body calls for protest on Aug 5, demands ₹7,500 monthly pension

NTA, National testing agency

After Neet controversy, NTA moves to tighten security with ₹7.5 cr tender

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI (Photo: X/@NHAI_Official)

NHAI orders probe after fresh surface damage on Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

Supreme Court, SC

SC directs MEA to trace Indian seafarer missing after Black Sea attack

Assam Flood, Flood

Assam govt releases first tranche of ₹15k relief for flood-hit households

Topics : Vinesh Phogat Sports News WFI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 1:59 PM IST