X tells Delhi High Court IFF, SFLC takedown notices were sent by impostor

X Corp on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that the takedown notices sent to the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and the Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC) were issued by an impostor impersonating the Delhi Police, not by the police themselves, LiveLaw reported.

The company told the court it had conducted an internal investigation and filed a complaint with the Delhi Police to identify the person responsible. X also assured the court that it had not acted on the notices and would not take down the accounts of IFF and SFLC, it said.

The submissions were made before Justice Amit Mahajan. The court was hearing separate petitions filed by the two digital rights organisations challenging the notices seeking the removal of their X accounts.

Following X's submissions, the Delhi High Court disposed of the petitions.

X says notices were sent by an impostor

X's counsel informed the court that an internal investigation had established that the notices were sent by someone impersonating the Delhi Police.

"We did not action it. Notices are not sent by the Delhi Police. We have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police last night to find the impostor," X's counsel told the court, LiveLaw reported.

The company also clarified that no action had been taken against the accounts of IFF and SFLC on the basis of the disputed notices.

IFF, SFLC questioned authenticity of notices

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for IFF and SFLC, told the court the notices had purportedly been issued by the Special Commissioner of Police. The organisations had sought confirmation from the authorities about their authenticity but had not received a response.

"We have written to the authority to please confirm its genuineness but no confirmation has come. If it is genuine then it is most troubling," Sibal told the court, as reported by LiveLaw.

The petitions challenged the notices that sought the removal of the organisations' accounts and certain content on X.

Bar and Bench reported that one of the notices alleged that the organisations had published defamatory content against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and invoked Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with criminal defamation.

Another notice reportedly covered 40 URLs, including 37 individual posts and the X accounts of IFF, SFLC and Geo Blocked in India. It also sought the removal of posts by 16 other users who commented on the controversy.