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Home / India News / Yellow alert for Delhi as IMD forecasts rain; heavy rains batter Mumbai

Yellow alert for Delhi as IMD forecasts rain; heavy rains batter Mumbai

IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Delhi, while heavy rainfall is set to continue across several parts of the country this week

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Commuters wade through a severely waterlogged road amid rainfall, in Mumbai, Maharashtra (Photo: PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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Delhi may witness a light spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusting winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital.
 
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to advance gradually across northwest India. The IMD said conditions remain favourable for its further advance into more parts of Gujarat, the remaining areas of Haryana and Punjab, and additional parts of Rajasthan over the next three days.
 
Currently, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon passes through Jamnagar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Hisar and Bhatinda. 

Delhi weather forecast  

According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain at many places and moderate showers at isolated locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also likely, particularly during the night.
 
 
The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi between July 6 to July 8 as monsoon conditions become more active across northwest India.

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The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34-36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-28 degrees Celsius. 

Heavy rains batter Mumbai 

The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ of heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds in Mumbai.
 
The authorities have declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar on Monday as heavy downpours continue to lash the region.  
 
Traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway was suspended following heavy rainfall, flooding and landslide.
 
The expressway has been closed between the Connecting Link and Missing Link sections after a concrete pillar fell on the carriageway.
 
Meanwhile, train services on the Mumbai-Pune route were also suspended after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section. 

Rain in several states 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over several parts of the country during the coming week.
 
In northwest India, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan, with rainfall activity expected to intensify over the next few days.
 
Across central India, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall forecast over Chhattisgarh.
 
In east India, heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Odisha.
 
The Northeast is also expected to witness widespread rainfall, with heavy showers forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
 
Meanwhile, west and south India are likely to remain under an active monsoon spell. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and parts of Karnataka, with isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa and Gujarat.  

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Topics : IMD weather forecast weather forecast Delhi weather Mumbai rains

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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