Zomato bans analogue dairy dishes, warns restaurants of delisting

Zomato on Monday announced a zero-tolerance policy on analogue dairy products, refusing to list food items made using these substitutes. The move comes as food regulators step up scrutiny of analogue dairy products.

With immediate effect, the company has delisted dishes that restaurant partners declared contained analogue dairy.

What has Zomato asked restaurants to do?

Restaurants listed on the platform have been asked to take corrective measures, including:

Switching to natural dairy products wherever possible

Removing affected dishes from their menus if an immediate switch is not feasible

Checking product labels and ingredient declarations supplied by vendors so that the ingredients used are accurately represented

Restaurants that fail to comply with the policy could ultimately be delisted from Zomato.

Why has Zomato taken this step?

The company said the policy is part of its wider focus on healthier food choices, food quality and greater transparency for customers, while also aligning with applicable regulatory requirements. Zomato CEO Aditya Mangla said safeguarding customer health and maintaining clear standards for food listed and served by restaurant partners were central to the decision.

The move comes as several states have introduced restrictions amid concerns over food safety and misleading labelling. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the manufacturing, storage, distribution, and sale of analogue paneer across the state for one year.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also directed states and Union Territories to strengthen surveillance and testing of dairy analogues.