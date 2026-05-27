A date with Swiss horologists Shona Taine & Laurent Ferrier on art of time

T he alchemist: Shona Taine, Swiss watchmaker Long before restoration workshops, hand-finished bridges and the eventual founding of her own maison, Shona Taine encountered watchmaking as a mystery — standing before the Prague Astronomical Clock on a holiday with her parents when she was 10. “I remember very clearly the façade, the richness of the colours, the symbols, and the inscriptions I could not yet understand… There was something both visible and inaccessible. It deeply awakened my curiosity,” she says from La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, where she is based. It made her make what she describes as a “very simple, almost instinctive promise”