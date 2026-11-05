A world of one's own: Festive celebrations take many forms beyond tradition

A s the sky erupts in colour and palace courtyards glow against the night, Diwali becomes an occasion to gather, to host and, for some, to get away. The celebrations may unfold at home, around a private performance and a carefully arranged grazing table, or at a resort where fireworks, music and festivities stretch across a stay. For others, the occasion begins with a familiar ritual thousands of miles away from home. Fireworks at a private celebration in Rajasthan s the sky erupts in colour and palace courtyards glow against the night, Diwali becomes an occasion to gather, to host and, for some, to get away. The celebrations may unfold at home, around a private performance and a carefully arranged grazing table, or at a resort where fireworks, music and festivities stretch across a stay. For others, the occasion begins with a familiar ritual thousands of miles away from home. For those living abroad, the celebration might involve Lakshmi puja at their ancestral, or kuldevta, temple in India. A pandit performs the ritual using the family’s names and gotra; relatives watch the ceremony as it is livestreamed, receive a video of it and have the prasad sent overseas. “We start with what your family does on Diwali, and what it has stopped doing,” says Karan Bhangay, cofounder of Indulge, a Goa-based concierge service.

Mithai displayed in pop tins At home, the evening might begin with a rangoli at the entrance and the familiar dishes of a family’s hometown or a grandmother’s kitchen recreated for the occasion. Recipes that have gradually disappeared from family celebrations can return to the menu, with vegetarian or Jain preferences shaping the spread. Grazing tables from service providers such as The Maison Pantry in the Delhi-National Capital Region or Kitchen Roast in Mumbai add another element to the gathering. Elite Butlers can take care of the hosting, leaving the family to enjoy the party. Children, meanwhile, have a table of their own.

Also Read Artistry unboxed: Exquisite creations and heirloom-worthy Diwali gifts Outside, drones trace patterns across the sky. The celebrations can include music, such as by the Nizami Bandhu, the Sufi qawwali singers whose family has sung at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi for around 700 years. Their rendition of “Kun Faya Kun” featured in the movie Rockstar. A festival away from home For those looking beyond their own homes, Bhangay’s destination suggestions span places where Diwali already has a cultural presence and those where a celebration can be created around the family. Evoke, for instance, Dholavira in Kutch, Gujarat, famed as an archaeological site of a walled Harappan city that dates back more than 4,500 years. In Chaguanas, Trinidad, Divali Nagar reflects the Indo-Trinidadian community’s relationship with the festival of lights. A family can have an experience curated around the festival there, rather than simply attend a public celebration.

Other possibilities take the occasion further afield. Villa Neri, a resort on Mount Etna in Sicily, offers a different setting for a festival escape, while Majuli in Assam is a river island where centuries-old monasteries sit on land gradually reshaped by the Brahmaputra. These are very different landscapes and cultural settings, but both offer a way of making the journey part of the celebration. “Where Diwali is not celebrated at all, we build one around your family,” says Bhangay. Menus that revive forgotten family recipes; bespoke curated gifting choices Families can also join a resort’s own festival programme. In Rajasthan, Suryagarh in Jaisalmer is curating a Diwali celebration featuring Lakshmi puja at the bawdi (stepwell) and performances by Manganiyar musicians. Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner has offered a poolside celebration, while Raffles Udaipur’s Deepotsav features diya-lighting beside Udai Sagar Lake, a Lakshmi aarti and Rajasthani folk performances. Pottery, yoga, nature walks and activities for children extend the programme beyond the evening’s rituals.

At The Deltin in Daman, Diwali takes the form of a six-day carnival, scheduled from November 9 to 14. The programme brings together fireworks, DJ sets, live vocal performances and communal drumming with morning yoga, poolside activities and interactive games. Traditional bangle-making and pottery workshops offer a hands-on way to participate in the festivities. A stay during the carnival can also be gifted to friends or family, turning the present into a festive getaway built around entertainment, leisure and creative activities. The unusual ask Sometimes the requests can be far more specific than a destination or a hotel. “A luxury holiday used to mean a good hotel in a good place,” says Bhangay. “Now people want something harder to find: A trip that sets them right, or a story they will tell for years. Often both.”

In Siena, Italy, that might mean securing a private viewing window over Piazza del Campo for the Palio, a bareback horse race involving 10 horses that lasts around 90 seconds and has been run in much the same way since 1656. In Tokyo, Japan, it could mean a seat at the counter of Sukiyabashi Jiro, which overseas guests can book through a hotel concierge. In northern Laos, the accommodation itself becomes an adventure: A treehouse reached by zipline through the forest canopy. Other requests push further into the extraordinary: A fighter-jet flight over Brno in the Czech Republic, priced at around

₹2.7 lakh; or a seat on a Virgin Galactic flight, which the brief puts at ₹7 crore or more when services resume (expected sometime in 2027). At the opposite end of the world, an expedition to Snow Hill Island in Antarctica can take travellers by helicopter over sea ice to an emperor penguin colony, with expeditions starting at around ₹27 lakh per person. Each calls for a different kind of access, whether to a sporting spectacle, an unusual mode of travel or a remote landscape. It’s also possible to welcome the New Year twice, as a guest once requested, Bhangay says. The itinerary was arranged around Japan first, followed by the United States, allowing the celebration to be experienced on two sides of the world. The request turned a familiar calendar milestone into the organising idea for a journey.

For some travellers, a meal can be the reason for the journey. Indulge points to PAZ, a two-Michelin-star restaurant in the Faroe Islands, as an example of how a particular table can anchor an itinerary. At Fogo Island Inn in Newfoundland, the experience extends beyond the property to its relationship with the island community. The inn is community-run and has received three Michelin Keys, while the restaurant and its setting offer other reasons to make the journey. Culture, too, can provide a reason to travel. For instance, time with the Konyak community in Longwa, Nagaland, whose village sits along the Myanmar border; and journeys planned around the Hornbill Festival at Kisama, where 17 Naga tribes come together. The aim is to encounter a community and its traditions rather than treat local culture as a brief stop between sightseeing and a hotel stay.

The arrangements that make such experiences possible are often less visible than the headline attraction. Someone meets the family at the airport, the lounge is ready, a nanny can be waiting at the station, and so on. Meals can be planned before arrival around vegetarian or Jain preferences and the needs of children. For a multigenerational group, that attention to the practical details can make the difference between an itinerary that looks impressive on paper and one that works for everyone travelling. Gifts with a personal connection A table laid out for a festival feast; For Diwali gifting, suggestions span familiar traditions and objects intended to last beyond the season. Mithai in pop tins from Halwaipop and heritage tea from No 3 Clive Road sit alongside hand-finished enamel diyas by The Wrap Studio and a porcelain Ganpati by Lladró. For collectors, there is also Indri’s Diwali Collector’s Edition, a numbered Indian single malt aged in Ruby Port casks.