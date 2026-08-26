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Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / Animal kingdom: Gucci, LV accessories bring luxury to furry companions

Animal kingdom: Gucci, LV accessories bring luxury to furry companions

If luxury is the way of life, why shouldn't pets indulge themselves too, asks Anushka Bhardwaj

pet

Walnut-finished solid wood pet lounger with high-density foam cushion. Photo: Courtesy The Flamingo Life

3 min read | Updated On : Aug 26 2026 | 6:11 AM IST
Anushka Bhardwaj

Anushka Bhardwaj

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A Gucci dog harness (₹85,000-plus), a Louis Vuitton leash (upwards of ₹50,000), a Tommy Hilfiger raincoat  (₹13,000), or a Ralph Lauren dog treat jar (₹9,400-odd) and ceramic food bowl (upwards of ₹5,000) — the furry friends now own all this and more. For those used to the good life, pet beds need to align with the aesthetics of the house; wellness must go beyond food; and grooming sessions ought to involve luxury spas. Shambhavi, founder of The Flamingo Life, a Delhi-based furniture and handcrafted pet bed manufacturer, says when making the purchase for their pets, people now ask questions around material,

Anushka Bhardwaj

Anushka BhardwajWith a passion for telling stories, Anushka Bhardwaj completed her post-graduation in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2022. In her two years with Business Standard, she has covered a number of subjects including brands, advertising, sports, politics, gender, quick commerce, features, and lifestyle. Her idea is to look beyond the news in all stories. Bhardwaj's writing has won her the Business Standard Seema Nazareth Award in 2025.

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 6:11 AM IST

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Indulgence LUXURY Animal