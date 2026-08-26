Animal kingdom: Gucci, LV accessories bring luxury to furry companions

A Gucci dog harness (₹85,000-plus), a Louis Vuitton leash (upwards of ₹50,000), a Tommy Hilfiger raincoat (₹13,000), or a Ralph Lauren dog treat jar (₹9,400-odd) and ceramic food bowl (upwards of ₹5,000) — the furry friends now own all this and more. For those used to the good life, pet beds need to align with the aesthetics of the house; wellness must go beyond food; and grooming sessions ought to involve luxury spas. Shambhavi, founder of The Flamingo Life, a Delhi-based furniture and handcrafted pet bed manufacturer, says when making the purchase for their pets, people now ask questions around material,