Art of adornment: Rubies, pearls and polkis redefine festive jewellery

R enu Oberoi Sculptural silhouettes, architectural forms and unexpected gemstone arrangements are defining contemporary jewellery. Rose-cut diamonds, unconventional placements and combinations with brilliant cuts work particularly well for the festive season. “We are reimagining tradition,” says Renu Oberoi, founder and creative director of Renu Oberoi luxury jewellery. “The classic Indian kada takes on a sculptural form as an emerald and diamond cuff. Intricate openwork, innovative settings and lighter constructions add flavour to traditional jewellery.” Also Read Draped in light: Diwali celebrations blend storytelling, food, architecture Versatility has also become an important consideration, with chokers that double up as bracelets, detachable earrings and necklaces that can be styled in multiple ways. These designs allow jewellery to move effortlessly between traditional celebrations and contemporary occasions.

Diamond chokers paired with contemporary tailoring, emerald cuffs worn with festive silks and statement earrings styled without a necklace are all part of this evolving approach to festive dressing. Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Pearls paired with polki are emerging as an enduring trend, bringing together old-world elegance and a softer, modern sensibility. “Festive jewellery allows for interplay of colour. Emeralds, rubies, sapphires, tourmalines and spinels bring depth and richness, while diamonds and polki remain timeless,” says Yash Agarwal, creative director, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers. Diamonds will always have their place, but they aren’t the only best friend anymore. Women today are looking for character, colour, rarity and individuality. A beautiful emerald, an exceptional spinel or a rare tourmaline can be just as captivating as a diamond. “The conversation has shifted from simply owning a precious stone to owning something with a story,” he adds.

Ear cuffs are gaining popularity, while men are embracing brooches on bandhgalas, sherwanis and classic jackets, along with statement buttons, cufflinks. “Our approach to jewellery is not restricted by gender. All our necklaces can be worn as unisex pieces,” he says. The real shift, he adds, is towards personal expression and wearing jewellery in a way that feels authentic. Shri Paramani Jewels Think Kharbooja-cut stones, rose-cut diamonds, natural emeralds, rubies, lal ladhi (spinel), and distinctive precious pearls, including Venezuelan and Basra pearls, for Diwali. Intricate figurines of deities, crafted in nakashi, make these pieces even more special. “Rather than treating jewellery purely as an accessory, men are opting for statement rings, brooches, necklaces, bracelets and layered chains,” says Vinay Gupta, founder, Shri Paramani, which has preserved the ancestral secrets of Indian goldsmithing for some 200 years. Rooted in the historic streets of Old Delhi, Shri Paramani Jewels turns to ancient methods, bringing traditional craftsmanship into a contemporary context. The focus remains on preserving the intricacy and character of time-honoured techniques while creating jewellery that resonates with modern sensibilities.

Neety Singh Jewellery “What I find interesting this year is that women are not necessarily looking for a complete matching set anymore,” says Gurugram-based gemologist Neety Singh. “They are choosing pieces that speak to their personality, and then building the festival look around them.” There is a freedom in mixing different periods and aesthetics. An antique-inspired necklace can be worn with something contemporary, vintage-style earrings can be paired with a simpler outfit, and a modern cocktail ring can be paired with traditional Indian jewellery. “Festive jewellery is ultimately about confidence. It should enhance the person wearing it rather than overpower them,” she adds.

Statement earrings, chokers and shorter necklaces, layered pieces, distinctive rings and coloured stones remain popular. A beautifully cut emerald, an unusual cocktail ring, or an intricate vintage-inspired ring can become the focal point of a look. Festival dressing also allows for intricate goldwork, fine craftsmanship, coloured gemstones, pearls and elaborate settings. “For men, the same movement towards individuality will continue,” she says — with one strong piece, whether a ring, bracelet, brooch or a pair of cufflinks — defining the look. Chand Begum With the rise of lab-grown diamonds, many are looking towards vintage and antique pieces. Kundan and jadau continue to be particularly strong for the festival season.

“Women are gravitating towards traditional pieces with an antique character, while men are increasingly experimenting with jewellery as well — brooches, sarpeches and kalgis,” says Kunwar Bahadur Singh, the brand’s fourth-generation representative. “We are also seeing men wear kalgis and traditional elements as brooches, giving them contemporary styling.” Emeralds are undoubtedly among the strongest stones in the market currently. Colombian and Zambian emeralds are sought after, while collectors looking for something rarer are also exploring Panjshir emeralds. Red and pink Burmese spinels are attracting interest for their colour, natural inclusions, old cutting style, and history. “For Diwali, brooches are versatile, for both men and women, and can instantly transform an outfit. We are also seeing interest in cabochons, antique beads and old, unpolished or tumble-cut beads,” he adds.

Harit Zaveri Jewellers Layering pieces, whether pairing necklaces of different lengths or combining delicate ones with a stronger element, is gaining popularity. Statement earrings alone can elevate a look, especially when the outfit itself is detailed. “Chokers paired with statement rings are another combination that works well, allowing jewellery to feel impactful,” says Harit Rajendrakumar Zaveri, joint managing director and chief financial officer of RBZ Jewellers. The Gujarat-based jewellery house Harit Zaveri is the retail brand of RBZ Jewellers. “Pearls, coloured gemstones bring depth and vivacity to traditional gold jewellery. The choice of stones can really change the character of a jewellery piece,” he adds. There’s no single way to dress for Diwali anymore. For some, it may be a statement necklace that brings out the richness of Indian craftsmanship; for others, earrings, stacked bangles, or a bold kada.

Men’s jewellery has also become expressive, with growing interest in pieces with subtle gemstone detailing. PC Totuka & Sons Festival jewellery is becoming lighter and more wearable, rather than relegated to lockers. People want pieces that transition from puja to party and remain relevant long after the festival. Oversized chaandbalis, long polki danglers, shoulder-grazing earrings, hand chokers and layered necklaces are in, alongside sculptural cuffs and armlets. “Polki remains the hero, now in cleaner, more refined settings. Meenakari is returning as colour, paired with polki, and vibrancy is back after years of all-gold minimalism,” says Siddhartha Totuka, director, PC Totuka & Sons, Jaipur.