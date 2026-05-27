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Art of scarcity: Why rarity remains the ultimate luxury currency

Rarity is the ultimate currency, finds Anushka Bhardwaj as she explores the economics of exclusivity

Project Nightingale, a coachbuild collection by Rolls-Royce, limited to 100 cars. (Photo: Courtesy Rolls-Royce)

Project Nightingale, a coachbuild collection by Rolls-Royce, limited to 100 cars. (Photo: Courtesy Rolls-Royce)

8 min read | Updated On : May 27 2026 | 6:02 AM IST
Anushka Bhardwaj

Anushka Bhardwaj

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A Rolls-Royce designed piece by piece on demand. A limited-edition handbag accessible only through auction houses. A hand-stitched gown fashioned in over 200 days and worth over a million dollars. A watch so rare that the piece count is written on the caseback, or one that hides a mysterious poem engraved by the watchmaker. Welcome to the new high-stakes game of in luxury defined by rarity and originality. It’s a fleeting world, where if you miss it, it’s gone. This one-of-one world exists beyond logos in the realm of storytelling, says Chandni Agarwal, India spokesperson of the iconic luxury handbags brand

Anushka Bhardwaj

Anushka BhardwajWith a passion for telling stories, Anushka Bhardwaj completed her post-graduation in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2022. In her two years with Business Standard, she has covered a number of subjects including brands, advertising, sports, politics, gender, quick commerce, features, and lifestyle. Her idea is to look beyond the news in all stories. Bhardwaj's writing has won her the Business Standard Seema Nazareth Award in 2025.

First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:02 AM IST

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