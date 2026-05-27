Art of scarcity: Why rarity remains the ultimate luxury currency

A Rolls-Royce designed piece by piece on demand. A limited-edition handbag accessible only through auction houses. A hand-stitched gown fashioned in over 200 days and worth over a million dollars. A watch so rare that the piece count is written on the caseback, or one that hides a mysterious poem engraved by the watchmaker. Welcome to the new high-stakes game of in luxury defined by rarity and originality. It’s a fleeting world, where if you miss it, it’s gone. This one-of-one world exists beyond logos in the realm of storytelling, says Chandni Agarwal, India spokesperson of the iconic luxury handbags brand