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Artistry in residence: Liveable home decor steeped in nostalgia, creativity

Homes are turning to liveable, customised art steeped in nostalgia and creativity, writes Abhilasha Ojha

Home Decor (Photo: Courtesy Nilaya Anthology)

A Balinese day bed (Photo: Courtesy Nilaya Anthology)

5 min read | Updated On : May 27 2026 | 6:13 AM IST
Abhilasha Ojha

Abhilasha Ojha

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On a warm day in Gurugram, Anjali Singh and Meeta Bedi are busy interacting with visitors at their workplace, Studio 102, amid colourful artworks in concrete, a largely unexplored medium in the creative universe, which the two have been trying to reimagine in unique ways. More so now, given the shift they have noticed in the last couple of years in how people approach art. People, they say, increasingly want them to create “liveable art”, which the two define as “spaces where art is not just seen, but experienced in everyday life”. So, besides creating sculptural wall art, Singh and Bedi

Abhilasha Ojha

Abhilasha Ojha

First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:13 AM IST

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