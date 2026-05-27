Artistry in residence: Liveable home decor steeped in nostalgia, creativity

O n a warm day in Gurugram, Anjali Singh and Meeta Bedi are busy interacting with visitors at their workplace, Studio 102, amid colourful artworks in concrete, a largely unexplored medium in the creative universe, which the two have been trying to reimagine in unique ways. More so now, given the shift they have noticed in the last couple of years in how people approach art. People, they say, increasingly want them to create “liveable art”, which the two define as “spaces where art is not just seen, but experienced in everyday life”. So, besides creating sculptural wall art, Singh and Bedi