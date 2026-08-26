At home with books: The art of creating thoughtfully planned libraries

A rchitect Robert Stephens and graphic designer Tina Nandi’s life had always revolved around books, so it was a natural decision to have their home revolve around a library. At Urbs Indis, the residence the couple built in Bengaluru’s CV Raman Nagar, bookshelves rise as high as two-and-a-half floors — enfolded by stairs that lead from Stephens’ architecture studio to the living and dining areas, and culminate in their 10-year-old son Kai’s bedroom. “The bookshelf actually holds up the staircase, so how we move through this space becomes a metaphor for how we experience life,” Stephens says. Urbs Indis, a home