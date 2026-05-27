Collector's vault: Inside the booming market for bespoke souvenirs

A PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card, issued as a prize in a late-1990s children’s contest, sold for $16.492 million earlier this year, up from $5.27 million when it was acquired in 2021. A copy of Action Comics #1, printed in 1938 for 10 cents, has sold for over $3 million. Across a board, an army stands in formation – kings, queens, pawns – each piece cast in 18k white gold, set with over 500 carats of diamonds, sapphires and South Sea pearls, part of Colin Burn’s Pearl Royale chess set valued at $4 million, one of only three ever