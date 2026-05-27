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Collector's vault: Inside the booming market for bespoke souvenirs

A trading card, a match-worn jersey, a diamond chess set, the world of limited-edition souvenirs is a genre in itself, writes Ayushi Singh

Colin Burn’s Pearl Royale chess set valued at $4 million, one of only three ever made (Photo: Courtesy Colin Burn)

Colin Burn’s Pearl Royale chess set valued at $4 million, one of only three ever made (Photo: Courtesy Colin Burn)

5 min read | Updated On : May 27 2026 | 6:08 AM IST
Ayushi Singh

Ayushi Singh

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A PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card, issued as a prize in a late-1990s children’s contest, sold for $16.492 million earlier this year, up from $5.27 million when it was acquired in 2021. A copy of Action Comics #1, printed in 1938 for 10 cents, has sold for over $3 million. Across a board, an army stands in formation – kings, queens, pawns – each piece cast in 18k white gold, set with over 500 carats of diamonds, sapphires and South Sea pearls, part of Colin Burn’s Pearl Royale chess set valued at $4 million, one of only three ever

Ayushi Singh

Ayushi SinghAyushi Singh

First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:08 AM IST

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