Couture meets culture: Heritage and modernity redefine Diwali dressing

A bhinav Mishra

There are now more fluid lehengas and saris alongside structured blouses, corsetry, jackets, capes and architectural silhouettes, says Abhinav Mishra. Pre-draped and easy-to-wear formats are preferred. For men, traditional kurta-pyjama is being reinterpreted through wider trousers, shorter kurtas, layered jackets and bandhgalas with slightly more contemporary proportions. “Traditional techniques such as mirror work, gotta, zardozi, aari and hand embroidery continue to have a strong place, but they are appearing in newer silhouettes,” he adds. For women, a lehenga can be styled with a structured or unconventional blouse; a sari can be pre-draped or paired with a jacket; and Anarkali can become much more architectural through its cut and layering. “There is a growing appreciation for craft over excess. People still want the joy, colour and glamour associated with Indian celebrations, but they also want to understand what makes a piece special,” he says. “Festival dressing should feel celebratory, but it should also allow you to actually participate in the celebration.”