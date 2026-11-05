Draped in light: Diwali celebrations blend storytelling, food, architecture

A t a Diwali celebration hosted at a private residence in Mumbai, guests could choose how they wanted to spend their evening. One section featured a rotating lineup of standup comedians and singers; another was devoted to gaming; while a third offered a more relaxed setting for conversation and dining. Rather than follow a prescribed programme, guests moved between experiences at their leisure. The party, conceptualised by Mumbai-based Kkings Events, a luxury planner, reflects a growing preference among affluent hosts for celebrations that include both individual experiences and spectacle. Such an evening comes at a price. According to Monil Shah, the company’s cofounder and chief executive officer, indicative starting costs range from ₹30 lakh to ₹45 lakh at the host’s own venue, and can rise to ₹40 lakh to ₹60 lakh at an external location.

“It is a social evening. Guests should be able to move between experiences naturally, participate when they feel like it, and relax when they do not,” says Shah. The festive spirit, he adds, remains familiar, but the decor and the way people experience a space make each celebration different. An Egypt-themed Diwali party (Photo: Courtesy Floodlightz Events) Also Read Pioneer Urban launches ₹3,500 cr ultra-luxury housing project in Gurugram Across India’s luxury landscape, Diwali is increasingly being interpreted through this lens of personalisation. A copy of Oriental Odyssey collection (Photo: Courtesy Dialogues by Nirmal) A celebration might unfold aboard a private cruise along the Ganga, at a heritage residence in the Himalayan foothills or within a farmhouse transformed into an elaborate, Egypt-inspired setting. Invitations tell stories, familiar festive foods acquire unexpected forms, and lighting is conceived as an architectural experience.

The scale may recall the Great Indian Wedding, but the emphasis is shifting from grandeur alone to something more considered: Celebrations designed around the host’s personality, with every element contributing to a cohesive experience. Setting the stage While traditional motifs remain central to Diwali decor, their interpretation is becoming theatrical. Diya as part of festive table aesthetic (Photo: Courtesy vVyom by Suchita) “From celebrity performances to swimming pools adorned with floating diyas, India’s luxury Diwali celebration is redefining opulence,” says Nikhil Kapoor, founder and CEO of Floodlightz Events, a Delhi-based event planning company. Among the more unconventional requests are boudoir-inspired settings with velvet drapes, chandeliers and dramatic lighting. Floating tea lights, elaborate canopies of fresh flowers, decorated sculptures and living statues positioned around buffet areas add further layers of visual drama. “The emphasis has moved away from simply decorating a venue to an immersive environment that amazes guests,” says Kapoor.

Lighting, in particular, has evolved into an elaborate design exercise. Architectural illumination, crystal chandeliers, projection mapping and customised installations can transform an otherwise familiar venue into an entirely different setting. Yet, as Shah points out, the success of an expensive production ultimately rests on its execution. “Expensive flowers alone do not make a beautiful setting. The lighting, placement and overall styling have to bring them to life,” he says. For planners, this means reviewing floral and material selections, testing lighting and sound within the actual venue, and agreeing on food presentation and service standards well in time. It is the consistency of these details, rather than the cost of any single element, that determines the quality of the experience.

A feast for the senses Like decor, food is becoming a form of entertainment in its own right. Imagine a single gilded tile of kaju katli presented on a brass stand. Or a rangoli, which, on closer inspection, turns out to be dessert. Here’s how: Rabdi, kulfi crumbs, pistachio dust, rose petals and dried berries arranged in an intricate festive pattern. Neema Lath, founder of The Art Kitchen, a Mumbai-based bespoke gourmet catering company, likes to retain the familiarity of festive flavours while giving them an element of surprise. What works, she says, is keeping the flavours familiar and changing how they are presented, so that while the guests recognise the taste, they feel they are experiencing it for the first time.

Her creations play with the symbols and rituals associated with Diwali. A diya-shaped butter candle melts as it burns, becoming a dip for warm bread. At teen patti tables, canapes appear shaped as playing cards. Conventional buffet arrangements, meanwhile, make way for deliberately styled grazing tables. Hosts, Lath says, want guests to enjoy the festive spread without feeling overwhelmed by the time dessert arrives. So healthy indulgences are also in order, while keeping the festive character intact. Millets and grains such as bajra, jowar and ragi are incorporated into tikkis, while dates and figs provide sweetness in select desserts. It begins with the invitation

For some hosts, the experience begins weeks before the celebration itself, with an invitation that offers guests their first glimpse of what is to come. Ranjani Iyengar, founder of Mumbai-based design studio Pink Whistle Man, recalls creating a Diwali invitation box inspired by the Ramayana. Ravana’s 10 heads were used to represent qualities people might wish to let go of, replacing them with positive traits. Edible elements completed the presentation. “These little details give an invitation more meaning and make it feel personal to the host and the people receiving it,” Iyengar says. Another creation reimagined the flower-pot firecracker, replacing the cracker with an actual flower pot accompanied by edibles and trinkets referencing Diwali traditions. Chaklis were shaped to resemble chakris, while agarbattis were presented like sparklers. “The idea was to bring the spirit of Diwali into the box in an unexpected way,” Iyengar says.

Emphasis on storytelling extends to gifting. “When we talk about gifting among [the erstwhile] Indian royalty, nobody needs anything beyond what they already possess. From shawls, sarees, and jewellery to scents, art, and sculptures, everything is thought-based and not need-based,” says Anshu Khanna, founder of Royal Fables, a platform showcasing India’s royalty. At this year’s festive edit by Royal Fables, handwoven textiles, fragrances evocative of Indian traditions, and art and sculptures with a narrative behind them were among the highly sought-after gifts. “The most modern person also turns traditional on Diwali, and that reflects in gifting, too,” Khanna says. A destination for celebration

For those seeking to take the festivities beyond their homes, destination Diwali is opening up another avenue for bespoke experiences. From drone shows in Ayodhya and Varanasi to the reflection of diyas in the waters surrounding Amritsar’s Golden Temple, the festival has long offered compelling reasons to travel. Luxury hospitality brands are now building on this appeal, drawing on the character, culture and landscape of the locations. “Festival travel has evolved from simply taking a holiday during a festival to actually making the destination part of the celebration,” says Amruda Nair, founder and director of Araiya Hotels and Resort. At Kinwani House in Rishikesh, for instance, Diwali can take the form of a private heritage stay incorporating the Ganga aarti, a royal pahadi feast and a traditional Uttarakhandi folk dance performance. An exclusive buyout of the six-suite heritage residence costs upwards of ₹2 lakh per night.

At Aalia Jungle Retreat & Spa near Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand, celebrations can combine private dining and spa rituals with experiences in the surrounding landscape, culminating in a gala dinner under the stars, accompanied by live music, a barbecue and a bonfire. Similar experiences can be curated at the group’s Gir property, where wildlife safaris, nature and cultural activities introduce guests to the landscape of the Asiatic lion. Properties in the hills, meanwhile, offer a more intimate interpretation of the festival, pairing natural vistas and festive illumination with outdoor gala dinners, live music, wellness rituals and cultural trails. Offerings can range from ₹25,000 to ₹55,000 per night.

In Jodhpur, House of Rohet places the region’s culinary heritage at the centre of its Diwali celebrations. “There’s a gala dinner featuring traditional recipes and sweets, which are made specifically for Diwali. This includes sevaiya kheer and lapsi, a typical Rajasthani split wheat halwa,” says Avijit Singh, managing director of House of Rohet. For India’s erstwhile royal families, Diwali celebrations are also an occasion to preserve longstanding customs. Khanna points to the tradition of councils of ministers and nobles paying their respects to the king during Diwali, a practice that continues in several such households. The ceremonial proceedings, coupled with the sight of illuminated palaces, have become an

An elephant illustration made with fresh flowers & surrounded by glass candles (Photo: Courtesy Floodlightz Events) attraction for visitors, including international travellers. Bringing the celebration home Not every elaborate Diwali celebration requires a destination or an event planner. For luxury homeowners, the festival season is also an opportunity to reconsider their interiors, with investments in furnishings and decorative pieces that last beyond the occasion. “Earlier, decor was largely about rich colours, ornate furnishings and traditional motifs. Now, people are looking for textiles that have character, detailed workmanship and a certain artistic quality,” says Sachin Chauhan, director at Delhi-based interior furnishing firm Dialogues by Nirmal.

This year’s preferences, he says, include elaborate figurative prints, botanical patterns and strong geometric designs. Fabrics depicting richly dressed figures, intricate jewellery and traditional costumes in shades of rust, turquoise, olive and gold are finding their way into statement upholstery, cushions and decorative panels. The attention to detail extends to seemingly minor decisions, from texture and piping to borders and finishing. “The aim is to create interiors that reflect people’s individual tastes rather than follow a standard festive look,” Chauhan says. The festive makeover is also moving beyond the formal living room. According to Shuchita Sancheti Garg, founder of luxury home decor brand vVyom by Shuchita, homeowners are paying equal attention to dining areas, outdoor spaces, bedrooms and smaller corners where friends and family gather.