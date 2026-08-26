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Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / Echoes in ink: Inside the world of rare books, ancient maps and collectors

Echoes in ink: Inside the world of rare books, ancient maps and collectors

From signed first editions to centuries-old maps, rare books are finding a new generation of collectors who see them as both cultural treasures and personal heirlooms

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Rare books at Memoirs of India, Delhi. Photo: Courtesy Memoirs of India

3 min read | Updated On : Aug 26 2026 | 6:22 AM IST
Ranjita Ganesan

Ranjita Ganesan

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Like Rome, great home libraries are not built in a day,” Rashi Jain Dugar always tells people who are eager to stock up on antiquarian books. It does not always stop them from trying. One family of Italians recently walked into her South Delhi store, Memoirs of India, and each picked up several rare books and prints. At the counter, to her surprise, they said the little daughter would be paying — she had chosen to spend her savings this way. “When I first started, the older generation with deep pockets were collecting these artefacts. Now it is young people,

Ranjita Ganesan

Ranjita Ganesan

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 6:22 AM IST

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