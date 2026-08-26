Rare consoles, VR rigs: Gaming room is becoming an expression of its owner

A gaming setup can cost several lakhs even before a single game is loaded onto it. Add a 4K OLED display, immersive audio, a second screen, a racing rig, streaming equipment and a chair built for long sessions, and the desk starts to acquire a room around it. There are VR headsets, bespoke furniture, lighting that changes with the game, cameras and microphones, and more. Gaming, in its most elaborate form, is no longer contained by the monitor. In a high-end PC build, the chassis, materials, cooling, lighting and acoustics are considered alongside the components inside it, says Vishal Parekh, chief