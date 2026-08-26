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Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / Rare consoles, VR rigs: Gaming room is becoming an expression of its owner

Rare consoles, VR rigs: Gaming room is becoming an expression of its owner

Gaming is moving beyond high-end hardware as affluent buyers turn dedicated rooms into personalised luxury spaces blending technology, entertainment, design and lifestyle

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Content creator Ankkita Chauhan with her gaming and streaming setup. Photo: Courtesy S8UL

3 min read | Updated On : Aug 26 2026 | 6:03 AM IST
Ayushi Singh

Ayushi Singh

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A gaming setup can cost several lakhs even before a single game is loaded onto it. Add a 4K OLED display, immersive audio, a second screen, a racing rig, streaming equipment and a chair built for long sessions, and the desk starts to acquire a room around it. There are VR headsets, bespoke furniture, lighting that changes with the game, cameras and microphones, and more. Gaming, in its most elaborate form, is no longer contained by the monitor. In a high-end PC build, the chassis, materials, cooling, lighting and acoustics are considered alongside the components inside it, says Vishal Parekh, chief

Ayushi Singh

Ayushi SinghAyushi Singh

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 6:03 AM IST

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Gaming gaming consoles LUXURY Indulgence