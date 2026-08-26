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Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / Rest assured: Recovery takes centre stage as strength, mobility goals grow

Rest assured: Recovery takes centre stage as strength, mobility goals grow

As strength and mobility goals grow more ambitious, the importance of sleep and recovery, aided by a plethora of products, is taking centre stage, writes Ranjita Ganesan

wellness

Japanese soaking tradition-inspired bathtub, alongside a massage table, which has in-built heating, and a lounge chair by Pent. Photo Courtesy: Pent

5 min read | Updated On : Aug 26 2026 | 6:11 AM IST
Ranjita Ganesan

Ranjita Ganesan

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Rest is the new flex. “The best way I can describe it is that working out is like breathing in, and recovery is like breathing out,” says entrepreneur and cricketer David Mathias who plays for Bahrain. More people, it turns out, are now keen to exhale. “Almost every fitness wearable has shifted its focus from tracking activity alone to recovery,” observes Mathias, who launched his own recovery tech company, ARC Athlete Recovery, in 2021. Sometime in the last decade, productivity podcast scripts pivoted hard. After preaching the virtues of hustling through much of the 2010s, their hosts began to acknowledge the

Ranjita Ganesan

Ranjita Ganesan

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 6:11 AM IST

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