Rest assured: Recovery takes centre stage as strength, mobility goals grow

R est is the new flex. “The best way I can describe it is that working out is like breathing in, and recovery is like breathing out,” says entrepreneur and cricketer David Mathias who plays for Bahrain. More people, it turns out, are now keen to exhale. “Almost every fitness wearable has shifted its focus from tracking activity alone to recovery,” observes Mathias, who launched his own recovery tech company, ARC Athlete Recovery, in 2021. Sometime in the last decade, productivity podcast scripts pivoted hard. After preaching the virtues of hustling through much of the 2010s, their hosts began to acknowledge the