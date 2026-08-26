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Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / Right fit: How architecture reflects ideas of longevity and everyday living

Right fit: How architecture reflects ideas of longevity and everyday living

Luxury homes are moving beyond entertainment spaces, with wellness, recovery and preventive health increasingly shaping how high-end residences are designed

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Technogym’s Sand Stone collection with speckled stone finishes, titanium details, vegan-leather surfaces and natural wood. Photo Courtesy: Technogym

6 min read | Updated On : Aug 26 2026 | 6:30 AM IST
Ayushi Singh

Ayushi Singh

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Every era leaves behind its signature room. More than any object, it’s these spaces that reveal what a generation chooses to value. They become quiet records of changing aspirations, redrawing the blueprint. For decades, the markers of a luxury home were easy to recognise. Beyond Italian marble and soaring ceilings lay the rooms that signalled indulgence: A home theatre for weekend screenings; a temperature-controlled wine cellar; perhaps a cigar lounge; games room; or an infinity pool overlooking the city. Each new addition promised leisure. Each carved out another way to entertain, indulge or momentarily escape everyday life. Those rooms haven’t disappeared.But

Ayushi Singh

Ayushi SinghAyushi Singh

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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luxury homes Indulgence Indulgence Living Real Estate