Right fit: How architecture reflects ideas of longevity and everyday living

E very era leaves behind its signature room. More than any object, it’s these spaces that reveal what a generation chooses to value. They become quiet records of changing aspirations, redrawing the blueprint. For decades, the markers of a luxury home were easy to recognise. Beyond Italian marble and soaring ceilings lay the rooms that signalled indulgence: A home theatre for weekend screenings; a temperature-controlled wine cellar; perhaps a cigar lounge; games room; or an infinity pool overlooking the city. Each new addition promised leisure. Each carved out another way to entertain, indulge or momentarily escape everyday life. Those rooms haven’t disappeared.But