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Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / Spirit of space: A home that responds to a family's rhythm and lifestyle

Spirit of space: A home that responds to a family's rhythm and lifestyle

Luxury homes are moving beyond opulence, with personalised spaces, smart technology and comfort shaping how affluent Indians design and experience their homes

home , space, garden

A home garden in Alibaug built around a century-old tree, with spaces earmarked for dining, lounging and ‘me time’. Photos: Courtesy Biju Gopal

6 min read | Updated On : Aug 26 2026 | 6:15 AM IST
Anushka Bhardwaj

Anushka Bhardwaj

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It could be something as opulent as turning your living room into a swimming pool with the click of a button or as subtle as having a nobody-can-see-me corner where you sit to read your favourite author. The fitness freak can have an entire floor transformed for gyming sessions, and the gaming geek can be left undisturbed with their curated setup. Luxury today is about bringing comfort home rather than chasing it. It is also about creating spaces that are no longer confined by labels. For architects and interior designers, this is a transformation from the time when the conversation

Anushka Bhardwaj

Anushka BhardwajWith a passion for telling stories, Anushka Bhardwaj completed her post-graduation in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2022. In her two years with Business Standard, she has covered a number of subjects including brands, advertising, sports, politics, gender, quick commerce, features, and lifestyle. Her idea is to look beyond the news in all stories. Bhardwaj's writing has won her the Business Standard Seema Nazareth Award in 2025.

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 6:15 AM IST

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