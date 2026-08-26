Spirit of space: A home that responds to a family's rhythm and lifestyle

I t could be something as opulent as turning your living room into a swimming pool with the click of a button or as subtle as having a nobody-can-see-me corner where you sit to read your favourite author. The fitness freak can have an entire floor transformed for gyming sessions, and the gaming geek can be left undisturbed with their curated setup. Luxury today is about bringing comfort home rather than chasing it. It is also about creating spaces that are no longer confined by labels. For architects and interior designers, this is a transformation from the time when the conversation