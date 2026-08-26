Spirit of space: A home that responds to a family's rhythm and lifestyle

It could be something as opulent as turning your living room into a swimming pool with the click of a button or as subtle as having a nobody-can-see-me corner where you sit to read your favourite author. The fitness freak can have an entire floor transformed for gyming sessions, and the gaming geek can be left undisturbed with their curated setup. Luxury today is about bringing comfort home rather than chasing it. It is also about creating spaces that are no longer confined by labels. For architects and interior designers, this is a transformation from the time when the conversation
With a passion for telling stories, Anushka Bhardwaj completed her post-graduation in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2022. In her two years with Business Standard, she has covered a number of subjects including brands, advertising, sports, politics, gender, quick commerce, features, and lifestyle. Her idea is to look beyond the news in all stories. Bhardwaj's writing has won her the Business Standard Seema Nazareth Award in 2025.