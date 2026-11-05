The finishing flourish: Artisanal traditions shine through accessories

Sole of the celebration
Usually an afterthought to elaborate outfit and jewellery, footwear is finding its place in the festive spotlight. As celebrations demand both elegance and ease, the jutti offers versatility, pairing effortlessly with heavily embroidered lehengas, understated saris and shararas.
“Craft and embroidery remain incredibly important to festival dressing because they bring a sense of occasion,” says Shirin Mann, founder, Needledust, a premier homegrown footwear brand.
Techniques such as zardozi, dori, dabka, salma sitara and gota are being interpreted, with embroidery becoming integral to a piece’s identity rather than mere ornamentation. Jewelled juttis, metallic accents and fine threadwork anchor an otherwise restrained ensemble, striking a balance between opulence and sophistication.
For men, crafted juttis and mojari lend colour, texture and personality to kurtas, bandhgalas and Indo-western silhouettes. The appeal lies in their ability to make a statement without compromising on comfort and versatility.
A little more ornate
Rich bronze, gold and antique finishes are setting the tone for festival accessories, accompanied by a renewed appreciation for traditional Indian craftsmanship. Zardozi, dabka, zari and intricate embroidery result in bags designed to command attention.
“Maximalism is very much here to stay. A bag can do so much more than just accessorise an outfit. It can elevate it,” says Neeharika Leekha Wadhwa, The Leather Garden’s founder who approaches bags as pieces of art or jewellery.
Structured vanity cases, compact evening bags and statement clutches are emerging as festive favourites, alongside playful barrel, shell and heart-shaped pieces.
The label’s interpretation of traditional crafts includes ek taar embroidery work directly onto leather, lending the pieces greater structure and durability. The result is an accessory that becomes an integral part of the ensemble rather than a finishing touch.
A regal affair
For Puneet Gupta, founder of Puneet Gupta Crafted Fine Goods, festival dressing finds expression in three of his distinctive creations: The Castle Beads Minaudière, Cake Beads Minaudière and Maharani Palki Jewel Bag. “They represent three different expressions of festive dressing: Architectural, whimsical and regal,” says the designer.
The Castle Beads Minaudière, with its beadwork, velvet and layered detailing, evokes the charm of a miniature architectural marvel. The whimsical Cake Beads Minaudière is shaped like a three-tier celebration cake, complete with scalloped detailing, floral accents and pearl handle. Equally at home with an embroidered sari, lehenga or minimalist evening dress, it is designed to spark conversation.
Drawing inspiration from royal palkis, the Maharani Palki Jewel Bag combines a gilded structure with emerald and ruby-toned accents, pearls and a miniature palki charm. Paired with a silk or brocade sari, it brings a regal flourish to Diwali dressing.
Small wonders
For Meera Mahadevia, founder of the eponymous luxury label, Diwali presents an opportunity to celebrate colour, shimmer and craftsmanship through accessories with a distinct personality. A richly embroidered brocade bag can complement a sari or lehenga, while a sculptural metal piece can add an unexpected edge to a simpler outfit.
A festival bag, she says, should have a personality of its own while complementing what a woman is wearing. “The best choice is one she will love carrying long after the celebrations,” she adds.
This season, playful mini bags, batwas and potlis, and structured evening bags with vintage-inspired frames are finding favour. Rich brocades, zardozi embroidery, handcrafted metalwork, delicate filigree, pearls, crystals and tassels add to the charm. Produced in limited numbers, these detailed pieces blur the line between festive accessory and collectible keepsake.