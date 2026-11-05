The finishing flourish: Artisanal traditions shine through accessories

Techniques such as zardozi, dori, dabka, salma sitara and gota are being interpreted, with embroidery becoming integral to a piece’s identity rather than mere ornamentation. Jewelled juttis, metallic accents and fine threadwork anchor an otherwise restrained ensemble, striking a balance between opulence and sophistication.

“Craft and embroidery remain incredibly important to festival dressing because they bring a sense of occasion,” says Shirin Mann, founder, Needledust, a premier homegrown footwear brand.

Usually an afterthought to elaborate outfit and jewellery, footwear is finding its place in the festive spotlight. As celebrations demand both elegance and ease, the jutti offers versatility, pairing effortlessly with heavily embroidered lehengas, understated saris and shararas.

For men, crafted juttis and mojari lend colour, texture and personality to kurtas, bandhgalas and Indo-western silhouettes. The appeal lies in their ability to make a statement without compromising on comfort and versatility.

A little more ornate

Rich bronze, gold and antique finishes are setting the tone for festival accessories, accompanied by a renewed appreciation for traditional Indian craftsmanship. Zardozi, dabka, zari and intricate embroidery result in bags designed to command attention.

“Maximalism is very much here to stay. A bag can do so much more than just accessorise an outfit. It can elevate it,” says Neeharika Leekha Wadhwa, The Leather Garden’s founder who approaches bags as pieces of art or jewellery.