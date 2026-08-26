Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Digital Edition
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlineSA20 Economic ImpactGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaRaw sugar import termsVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / News / The room comes first: Home entertainment and the quiet return of listening

The room comes first: Home entertainment and the quiet return of listening

Luxury home entertainment is shifting from showcasing expensive equipment to creating personalised spaces where technology, music and memories seamlessly fit into everyday life

home theatre

A model home theatre setup at The Sound Factor’s experience centre. Photo: Courtesy The Sound Factor

8 min read | Updated On : Aug 26 2026 | 6:29 AM IST
Georgie Koithara

Georgie Koithara

Share
Radio was the internet for us at that time,” says radio industry veteran Shirshendu Banerjee, founder-director of Soundboard Media and former chief operating officer of Z Fm. He’s talking about growing up in India when Voice of America, Radio Ceylon and Radio Australia were a generation’s only window into the world, and a turntable was a luxury few could afford. He never had one.  Years later, when a guest house in Jamshedpur shut down, his father bought its old electronics, an iconic 1953 Garrard turntable, a Bush radiogram, among other pieces, and carried them to Delhi as a gift. “I

Georgie Koithara

Georgie KoitharaGeorgie Koithara

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 6:29 AM IST

In this article :

Indulgence LUXURY Indulgence Living