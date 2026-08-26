The room comes first: Home entertainment and the quiet return of listening

R adio was the internet for us at that time,” says radio industry veteran Shirshendu Banerjee, founder-director of Soundboard Media and former chief operating officer of Z Fm. He’s talking about growing up in India when Voice of America, Radio Ceylon and Radio Australia were a generation’s only window into the world, and a turntable was a luxury few could afford. He never had one. Years later, when a guest house in Jamshedpur shut down, his father bought its old electronics, an iconic 1953 Garrard turntable, a Bush radiogram, among other pieces, and carried them to Delhi as a gift. “I