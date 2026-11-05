Tradition, served anew: A fresh take on classic cuisines for festive dining

D harmen Makwana, corporate chef at DLF Hospitality, knows how far a festival can stretch. A Gujarati who grew up in Singapore, he points to the Philippines, which is known for one of the world’s longest Christmas celebrations, beginning as early as September 1. Diwali in India, he observes, has been moving in a similar direction. Sriram Aylur, executive chef and director of operations at Quilon and Bombay Brasserie, London (Photo: Courtesy Quilon) harmen Makwana, corporate chef at DLF Hospitality, knows how far a festival can stretch. A Gujarati who grew up in Singapore, he points to the Philippines, which is known for one of the world’s longest Christmas celebrations, beginning as early as September 1. Diwali in India, he observes, has been moving in a similar direction. In the private condominiums where his teams run events, a home can host 80 to 100 guests, and some corporate clients order 1,000 to 1,500 gift boxes. Even the sweets are being rewritten, with pedas under a layer of caramel and halwa recalling Turkish delight. The occasion has become an exercise in scale and curation, creating something guests have not experienced before.

The expansion is not confined to Diwali. Sriram Aylur, executive chef and director of operations for Quilon (which has retained its Michelin star for 19 consecutive years under him) and Bombay Brasserie, both in London, has seen Onam gain prominence commercially over the past decade, alongside Holi and Eid. Greater exposure to India’s regional cultures, through travel and other encounters, has encouraged diners to seek out celebrations they may once have known little about. Aylur grew up in Mumbai, where religion or cultural differences were no barrier to joining a neighbour’s celebration. Now he extends that invitation to diners who have never known these festivals.

Also Read Diyas & delicacies: Diwali entertaining gets a touch of luxury, tradition Yet the appetite for novelty presents a challenge: How do you make a celebration feel new without stripping away the traditions that give it meaning? Across their different approaches, Aylur, Makwana and Reju Sidharthan, hotel manager at Gateway Aurangabad, return to the same tension. The experience may change, but the food, its cultural context and the needs of the guest remain central. Appetite for discovery is one half of the shift. The other is the sense that a meal is now a journey. For Sidharthan, it begins at the entrance. “Even the welcome drink should be designed around the occasion,” he says. At Diwali that might mean mithai served alongside a festival drink built for the evening. Guests now expect house-created drinks, not only classics.

What to preserve, what to reinvent A selection of dishes from Quilon’s Onam menu (Photo: Courtesy Quilon) Aylur begins with obligation. A restaurant that introduces a festival to people who do not know it must represent it faithfully. For Onam, that means keeping the traditional format. For Vishu, it means a vegetarian sadya, a traditional feast usually served on a banana leaf, that brings together a curated mix of dishes with sweet, salty, sour and bitter flavours. Even that arrives on a thali that incorporates the banana leaf, rather than on the leaf alone. The tradition stays recognisable, while the format is conducive to guests’ comfort.

Where an occasion allows, he experiments. At Bombay Brasserie, the Diwali buffet carries large platters of mithai from across the country, so the festival is read through its regional variations. A baked rasmalai reinterprets a familiar sweet, and sandesh offers an alternative for guests who find other Indian sweets too sweet. The same thinking shapes his Christmas menu. “Turkey isn’t traditionally cooked away from the West,” he says, “so we prepare it with Indian spices”. It appears in a biryani or as kebabs. The line he draws falls between changing the presentation or technique and losing the essence of the dish.

As diners become more familiar with regional Indian food, Aylur says he has grown braver about presenting ingredients and flavours that might once have seemed unfamiliar. Some guests arrive wanting to experience a culture they already know, and others want to learn about it for the first time. Both groups are increasingly willing to explore dishes beyond the familiar. A celebration that moves Makwana sees the same tension from the guests’ side. “‘Do something different’ is a phrase we hear all the time,” he says. Some want an exact replica of a dish they enjoyed elsewhere, and others want something entirely new, so the challenge is gauging how experimental the host really is. His process is to meet the guests, discuss preferences, develop a menu with the chefs and food & beverage team, and invite them to taste. His rule: “Keep it simple, and think about what your guests will be willing to try. Something different, but with enough that’s familiar.”

Hence the biryani. Instead of one large vessel, it comes in individual matkas sealed with an atta-dough lid. The flavour stays familiar, and the act of cracking open the pot gives it a new dimension. That small change is two things at once. It is a reimagining, and it is an accommodation of how people now want to eat. The smaller portions are manageable, easy to handle while moving around a room, and they keep the tradition intact in a new format. The format of the meal is changing just as noticeably. “Younger guests want to eat, drink and mingle,” Makwana says, while formal sit-down dinners tend to appeal to older ones. Sidharthan sees the same split: Younger diners often prefer speed, interaction and minimal interference, while older guests value platter-to-plate service. Neither format is inherently better. Each responds to a different expectation of hospitality.

A 13-course meal, for example, may prove difficult to manage because people arrive at different times. Such a meal requires a discipline that does not always suit a festive occasion, where the evening is more fluid. So the room now moves, with live stations and pass-around portions. “Pass-around food encourages interaction,” Makwana says, “and at a live station, guests see the effort behind a dish. That’s a value proposition in itself”. This experience can also gain from being theatrical, as it becomes a talking point and so encourages the mingling that guests may want to engage in. Guests can watch yakitori being prepared on a grill or a raan carved on site. Food presented in boxes or chests becomes something to discover, while illuminated displays can draw attention in darker rooms. Even strawberries served with chocolate for dipping turn eating into an interaction. Familiar street food can be reworked too, with pani puri incorporating mint- or tamarind-water pearls.

The challenge is to make the guest experience distinctive without allowing the performance to overshadow the meal. The same thinking informs festival programming beyond Diwali. Makwana’s Christmas calendar unfolds over several weeks, combining tree-lighting ceremonies, choirs, breakfast with Santa and activities such as face painting. A gingerbread house-making event for children is paired with high tea for their parents, while Christmas Eve buffets and brunches bring the celebrations towards a close. Classics such as candied ham remain on the menu. The programming gives different generations their own reasons to participate without requiring everyone to celebrate in the same way. The story on the table

For Sidharthan, the journey extends from the welcome drink to the final dish. Every celebration, he argues, needs a story, and the setting should tell it. In his restaurants, the story is carried by the centrepiece. “The centrepiece of a table can become part of the menu,” he says. “It can be the key ingredients instead of flowers.” That means spices where flowers would usually be, so guests lean in and ask questions before the first dish arrives. The story has other avenues, too. The welcome drink sets the theme, and materials follow the cuisine, whether copper, banana leaf or porcelain, so the table reads as an extension of the food. Each dish then adds a chapter, along with the way it is introduced when it arrives.