Watch retailer Just In Time launches flagship store in Connaught Place

L uxury watch retailer Just In Time opened its flagship store in Connaught Place this week, marking its sixth outlet in the Delhi-National Capital Region region in the last six months. The brand is now present in 18 cities with 82 stores, and is eyeing further growth, particularly in North India, amid rising consumer aspirations and the tailwinds of recently concluded trade agreements with the European Union and the United Kingdom. Ronak Shah, chief executive officer of Just In Time, says the watch-buying journey has evolved significantly in recent years, becoming far more immersive and omnichannel. “The journey begins even before the customer reaches the store,” he says. “Consumers do their research online and are increasingly looking beyond well-known labels to product-led brands.”

That shift, he adds, is where premium retail experiences become critical. “There are lesser-known global brands that make watches with fantastic engineering. That’s what we bring to the table for Indian consumers,” he says. Micro global watchmakers could also benefit from favourable trade structures, Shah says. “If duties and trade deals are structured well for a category like watches, it will make it easier for smaller global brands to look at India as a market, expanding the watch pool here.” While the company’s immediate focus remains on tier-I markets where it is yet to establish a presence, Shah says tier-II and tier-III cities are also contributing to growth. “We already have stores in cities such as Chandigarh, Hubballi, Indore and Raipur. Consumers across geographies are willing to spend when products are showcased in the right way and at the right destination,” he says.

Also Read Titan's Helios Luxe brings German watchmaker Alexander Shorokhoff to India Even as Just In Time positions itself as a one-stop shop for global watch brands, Shah says the retailer is open to working with Indian labels that have a compelling story. “We are trying to build a homegrown brand. When the product is ready and the market is right, we will launch it, even if it isn’t our own product,” he says. Alongside its retail expansion, the company has roped in actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador. Khurrana says his association with the retailer dates back to his early days as a radio jockey. “There was a store right outside the studio where I worked. It feels like I walked in as a customer and walked out as an ambassador,” he says, referring to the relatively rare concept of endorsing a retail chain.

Speaking about his personal connection with watches, Khurrana says he is drawn to the blend of engineering, design and heritage. “I’m discovering more about watches now. They are almost like pieces of art, and as an artist, I’m naturally drawn to them,” he says. He also believes watches have retained their relevance despite shifting fashion trends and the rise of smartphones. “When mobile phones arrived, people thought watches would disappear. But they are timeless, perhaps like books. You may have different ways to read now, but books are irreplaceable,” he says. “Watches,” he adds, “are not just pieces of metal. They represent memories, milestones and moments in life — a beautiful collaboration between human ingenuity and machines.”