Your signature, on wheels: The 'few-offs' keeping coachbuilding alive

I n the silent, climate-controlled vaults of the world’s most prolific collectors, the sound of an engine is almost never heard. There is, instead, the hum of dehumidifiers and the quiet appreciation of capital. While the automobile was conceived as a tool of liberation and movement, its highest expression has gone past transportation. Today, the most exclusive vehicles on the planet exist in a rarefied atmosphere, where engineering meets high art and fiscal strategy. Before the automobile had a mass market, it had patrons. The earliest car buyers were aristocrats, industrialists, and eccentrics with enough money to fund what was, in