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Your signature, on wheels: The 'few-offs' keeping coachbuilding alive

Materials may have changed, but the new 'few-offs' are proof that the age of the coachbuilder never really ended

Photo: Courtesy Buggati

One of the four Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, often known as the ‘Pope Atlantic’. (Photo: Courtesy Buggati)

11 min read | Updated On : May 27 2026 | 6:06 AM IST
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In the silent, climate-controlled vaults of the world’s most prolific collectors, the sound of an engine is almost never heard. There is, instead, the hum of dehumidifiers and the quiet appreciation of capital. While the automobile was conceived as a tool of liberation and movement, its highest expression has gone past transportation. Today, the most exclusive vehicles on the planet exist in a rarefied atmosphere, where engineering meets high art and fiscal strategy. Before the automobile had a mass market, it had patrons. The earliest car buyers were aristocrats, industrialists, and eccentrics with enough money to fund what was, in

First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 AM IST

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