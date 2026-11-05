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Artistry unboxed: Exquisite creations and heirloom-worthy Diwali gifts

From exquisite objets d'art and heirloom-worthy creations to couture statements, Abhilasha Ojha presents a selection of discerning Diwali gifts

Abhilasha OjhaAbhilasha Ojha
Updated On :Nov 05 2026 | 6:25 AM IST
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Woven histories1/8
Price: ₹70,600
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With a legacy spanning 105 years, carpet-maker Obeetee celebrates the artistic exchanges of the historic Silk Route through a collection informed by Indian, Tibetan and Central Asian influences. Drawing on Persian, Tibetan and Mughal design traditions, the carpets bring centuries of cultural references into contemporary interiors. Among them is the Ilchi Hand Knotted Woollen Rug, inspired by Turkish motifs. Combining heritage craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities, it makes a compelling addition to the festive home.
 