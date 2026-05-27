Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Digital Edition
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Indulgence Luxury Lifestyle / Photostory / Kalamkaris to vintage denim: 15 designers pick their favourite looks

Kalamkaris to vintage denim: 15 designers pick their favourite looks

Every outfit they create is unique, but what are their own personal favourites? Asmita Aggarwal asks 15 designers

Asmita AggarwalAsmita Aggarwal
Updated On :May 27 2026 | 6:20 AM IST
Share
Vaishali S1/15
Share

The Maheshwari silk sari is where my story begins. I grew up in Madhya Pradesh, the very land where this weave was born. When I work with it, there’s something deeply personal at play. It’s not just a textile choice; it’s a homecoming. What draws me to it is the tension it holds so effortlessly, between the old and the new. The sculptural pleating, structured drape, the way it moves — it feels alive yet rooted. That subtle metallic sheen is what tips it into the contemporary. It carries the sari beyond its origins without ever losing them. Heritage, worn with a global eye. For me, this piece is memory, identity, and craft, all in one drape.