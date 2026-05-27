Kalamkaris to vintage denim: 15 designers pick their favourite looks

Wednesday, May 27, 2026Digital Edition
Every outfit they create is unique, but what are their own personal favourites? Asmita Aggarwal asks 15 designers
The Maheshwari silk sari is where my story begins. I grew up in Madhya Pradesh, the very land where this weave was born. When I work with it, there’s something deeply personal at play. It’s not just a textile choice; it’s a homecoming. What draws me to it is the tension it holds so effortlessly, between the old and the new. The sculptural pleating, structured drape, the way it moves — it feels alive yet rooted. That subtle metallic sheen is what tips it into the contemporary. It carries the sari beyond its origins without ever losing them. Heritage, worn with a global eye. For me, this piece is memory, identity, and craft, all in one drape.