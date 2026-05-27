Kalamkaris to vintage denim: 15 designers pick their favourite looks

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The Maheshwari silk sari is where my story begins. I grew up in Madhya Pradesh, the very land where this weave was born. When I work with it, there’s something deeply personal at play. It’s not just a textile choice; it’s a homecoming. What draws me to it is the tension it holds so effortlessly, between the old and the new. The sculptural pleating, structured drape, the way it moves — it feels alive yet rooted. That subtle metallic sheen is what tips it into the contemporary. It carries the sari beyond its origins without ever losing them. Heritage, worn with a global eye. For me, this piece is memory, identity, and craft, all in one drape.