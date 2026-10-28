77% of Haryana farmers admit evening stubble burning to evade satellites

With the paddy stubble burning season going underway across the Northern plains, a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) found that around 77 per cent of the approximately 1,500 surveyed farmers in Haryana accepted that burning was prevalent between 4 pm and 8 pm to avoid detection by satellites. A CEEW study released on Wednesday found that the two satellite-based methods that India had adopted to detect stubble burning, namely active fire count detected by polar orbiting satellites and burnt area detected via remote sensing, faced structural limitations related to area and duration of coverage, respectively. “While Haryana reported around 90 per cent reduction in farm fires over the last five years, emerging evidence suggests a temporal shift in farmers’ behaviour to late afternoon (around 5 pm IST), to evade detection by polar-orbiting satellites. This infers that the dip in fire numbers might be comparatively less drastic than reported,” according to the first study titled, ‘Mitigating Stubble Burning in Haryana: Survey Insights from 1500 Farmers’ by Srishti Jain, Kurinji Kemanth, Ayushman Saboo and Navjot Singh Sarao.

The state-level representative survey was conducted in Haryana between January and March 2026.

“About 6 per cent (of surveyed farmers) also acknowledged complete or partial burning, though this figure is likely underestimated, as fear of penalties and social stigma introduces a degree of social-desirability bias into self-reported burning,” the study said.

Agricultural residue burning has evolved from a regional issue into a pan-India crisis amid rising cultivation costs, declining land productivity, and climate-induced stress.

While historical hotspots like Punjab and Haryana remain central to the discourse, states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan experienced a surge in farm fires during 2025 and 2026.

Nationally, agricultural residue burning is responsible for an estimated 13 per cent of India’s PM2.5 emissions.

The second analysis, titled, ‘Beyond Single Sources: Fusing Open and Commercial Satellite Data for Monitoring Crop Residue Burning in India’ by Sneha Maria Ignatious, Samruddhi Sharma, Rishikesh P. and Mohammad Rafiuddin also found that the two satellite-based methods for monitoring farm fires have structural limitations.

The first method is based on active fire counts detected by polar-orbiting satellites.

Currently, the Commission for Air Quality Management in (CAQM) the national capital region and adjoining areas follows a fire count-based protocol developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to monitor crop residue burning (CRB).

These satellites have a coarser spatial resolution of 375 metres and 1 km and revisit the same region once or twice a day, potentially missing small, short-lived fires that occur outside their narrow overpass windows, the study found.

“The underestimation has increased as peak burning has shifted to the evening, outside the satellite overpass windows,” the study found.

The second monitoring method estimated the burnt area using remote sensing.

The study, however, said in Indian conditions, the overall accuracy of the burnt area method using imagery from Sentinel-2 (a high-resolution, multi-spectral optical satellite data used by European agencies) is about 75 per cent, with a true positive rate (TPR) of 59 per cent.

However, the Sentinel-2 constellation generally revisits the same area only once every five days, missing the fields burnt and, subsequently, managed (ploughing / tilling) in the interim. “Moreover, cloud cover and other atmospheric conditions, along with smoke from fires, could obscure detections,” the study said.