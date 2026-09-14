Agri-tech startup Grow Indigo pays farmers for selling carbon credits

In one of the first instances of a company in India paying for agricultural carbon credits, agri-tech start-up Grow Indigo today paid out sums ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 15,000 to around 2,550 farmers for selling over 57,000 credits.

The payout has been made from Grow Indigo’s own funds as the credits have not yet been fully sold to prospective buyers, Umang Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer, Carbon at Grow Indigo, told Business Standard.

He said the payout made today is for carbon credits accumulated between 2019 and 2022.

Grow Indigo, as per its website, is jointly promoted by Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company Ltd (Mahyco) and Indigo Ag of the United States.

Agarwal, meanwhile, said as per the original agreement entered into with the farmers, they were entitled to 75 per cent of the net revenue earned from selling the carbon credits.

But, as the payment period was getting extended due to a variety of reasons, which included difficulty in finding buyers, the company decided to provide an option to the farmers to get an immediate fixed payment without waiting for the deal to mature.

“Most of the farmers have opted for this fixed one-time payment,” Agarwal clarified.

He said that if the company manages to sell the credits at a price that is higher than the payout made, it would go as profit on its balance sheet, while the reverse would be booked as a loss. Agarwal said almost all the 2,550-odd farmers who have sold carbon credits are from the paddy- and wheat-growing belts of Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a multi-year study conducted by Himachal Pradesh’s Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV) and tech-based rice seed company Savannah Seeds has shown that rice production through direct-seeded SAVA-134 FullPage can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve water efficiency significantly.

FullPage is a patented rice cropping solution of Savannah Seeds.

The research showed that, compared with conventional transplanted rice systems, direct seeding of SAVA-134 FullPage® reduced methane emissions by nearly 90 per cent, delivered the highest water productivity, improved soil health and showed the greatest potential for carbon credit generation.

“Our goal was to evaluate practical solutions that can help farmers improve productivity while reducing environmental impact. The results demonstrate that direct-seeded rice can play an important role in advancing more climate-smart and resource-efficient rice production systems,” said Dr Dhanbir Singh, assistant soil chemist in the Department of Soil Science at CSKHPKV.

Rice is grown on more than 164 million hectares (405 million acres), with Asia alone producing about 90 per cent of the world’s rice. Most rice cultivation is carried out through transplanted systems that require flooded fields, intensive labour and large volumes of water, while also contributing to methane emissions.