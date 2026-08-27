Agriculture ministry teams work to bridge farmgate-retail gap in onions

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that teams from his ministry are working to bridge the gap between farmgate prices and the rate at which consumers buy onions in light of the recent spike.

“There is a question I want to place before you that has made me restless as well…when a farmer has it (the produce) on the field, it is sold cheaply and later it is sold to the consumer costly,” Chouhan said while addressing industry stakeholders at the 21st Global Sustainability Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Thursday.

“Who is in between? Are farmers paid the true cost for their labour? Do mediators have the right to earn this much? I am trying to work out…I have deployed a team as well,” said Chouhan.