Ahead of Assembly elections, UP may raise sugarcane price for growers

The government feels this would keep its five million cane cultivators in good humour during the ongoing 2026-27 crushing season (October-September).

Though there is no unanimity on the quantum of hike, sources said it could be in the range of ₹10-20 per quintal. This would be lower than the ₹30 per quintal hike announced in the 2025-26 season, one of the sharpest in recent years.

The SAP of sugarcane for early varieties in the 2025-26 season had been fixed at ₹400 per quintal while that of common varieties was fixed at ₹390 per quintal.

UP is among the few states that set the price at which sugar mills must mandatorily purchase cane from farmers, called SAP.

Most other states follow the central government-mandated price, the fair and remunerative price (FRP).

Farm bodies have demanded a steep hike of ₹50-100 per quintal in SAP this year, while private sugar mills want a status quo on the sugarcane price.

Sugarcane and the politics surrounding it have had huge political stakes in Uttar Pradesh, a leading cane and sugar producer.

Past records show that the state has invariably witnessed a hike in the SAP ahead of parliamentary and assembly polls, irrespective of the party in power.

Some sources said sugarcane and the economy around it wield strong influence in almost 100 of the total 403 assembly constituencies in UP, particularly in the Western and Central regions of the state.

BJP’s principal opposition, the Samajwadi Party is looking to upstage it in these critical belts with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav promising to pay farmers within 24 hours of cane delivery.

While the cane crushing season has already begun, the state is yet to take a call on the SAP to be paid by millers to the farmers.

However, the consultative process has started. The last meeting was chaired recently by the UP chief secretary with representatives of the mills and farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait told Business Standard that input costs have gone up significantly.

“We have demanded that the SAP should be hiked by ₹50-₹100 per quintal for the ongoing crushing season,” he underlined.

Under the SAP mechanism, the recommendation about the state cane price is forwarded to the state cabinet for final approval.

Meanwhile, a sugar industry official claimed that the mills' selling price had not kept pace with higher cane prices, which resulted in higher production and operating expenditure.

“The cost of sulphur, which is imported from West Asia is a key ingredient in sugar production. It has gone up by 80 per cent apart from other production costs,” the official added.

Sugarcane acreage in UP this season is projected at around 2.8 million hectares, almost the same level as last year.

In Uttar Pradesh, the sugar sector is dominated by private millers and data shows that out of the 121 sugar mills in the state, around 95 (almost 78.5 per cent) are in the private sector, while there are 23 mills under the UP Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation and another three mills under the UP State Sugar Corporation Limited.

UP government to set up Annapurna food centres at mandis, labour hubs

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up 'Annapurna Bhojanalayas' at agricultural market yards (mandis) and labour hubs to provide affordable meals to farmers and construction workers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today.

The initiative aims to ensure that farmers bringing their produce from distant areas to mandis and workers engaged in construction activities can access a full meal with dignity by paying a nominal token amount. ‘Annapurna Bhojanalaya Yojana’ is a UP government initiative designed to provide subsidised, nutritious and hygienic means to poor residents.