Asia-Africa Agri Alliance launched to boost trade, investment, tech ties

Senior ambassadors, diplomats, policymakers and agribusiness leaders — representing over ten nations — today formally launched the Asia-Africa Agri Alliance (AAAA), with the objective of accelerating agricultural trade, investment, technology transfer and policy cooperation between Asia and Africa.

“The platform will facilitate cooperation in five major pillars that include trade and market access, technology and innovation transfer, investment and finance, policy, standards and agriculture diplomacy, and capacity building and knowledge exchange,” Ashok Dalwai, chairman of the Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission and former CEO of the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), told Business Standard.

He said that the forum will focus on maize and millets specifically as they are major crops in both regions.

“When it comes to trade, we firmly believe that India should now go beyond its traditional partners such as nearest neighbours, Europe and the US when it comes to expanding its agriculture exports basket and Africa is one such place which holds immense avenues,” Dalwai said.

Asia and Africa together account for over 40 per cent of global agricultural production and bilateral agri-trade already exceeds $90 billion annually.

The continent holds 65 per cent of the world's remaining arable land, a young and rapidly growing workforce, and an agricultural sector projected to reach a $1 trillion market by 2030.

Asia, meanwhile, brings advanced processing technologies, deep supply chain infrastructure, proven agricultural transformation models, and access to some of the world's largest consumer markets.

The Asia-Africa Agri Alliance (AAAA) has been constituted as a neutral, not-for-profit Section 8 institution to bridge these gaps through institutional, investment-ready and policy-aligned mechanisms, an official statement said.

The alliance has participation from leading industrialists from the agro-food processing sector such as Atul Chaturvedi, executive chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited and former managing director of Adani Wilmar Group; Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods Limited and president of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, among others.