Cabinet clears new urea policy to add 10 mt domestic production capacity

After a gap of almost 14 years, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU-2026) to set up 8-9 gas-based brownfield and greenfield plants with a combined production capacity of 10 million tonnes, aimed at making the country self-reliant over the next few years.

The plants will be set up by the private sector, public sector and cooperatives. The new investment framework is an extension of the 2012 New Investment Policy (NIP), with revisions.

“India's urea consumption is around 40 million tonnes, while domestic production presently is close to 30 million tonnes. The balance comes from imports. The new policy will help bridge that gap and make the country self-reliant in urea,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Each of the 8-9 urea plants will have an approximate production capacity of 1.27 million tonnes per annum. According to EY India, every million tonnes of domestic urea capacity that replaces imports can save roughly $300-500 million annually in foreign exchange. It could also lower the annual subsidy requirement for imported urea.

“For the fertiliser industry, it creates greater confidence to invest in modern, efficient and environmentally responsible production facilities. These plants would also create 20,000-30,000 jobs during construction and around 50,000 direct and indirect jobs,” Satyam Shivam Sundaram, partner, government and public sector, EY India, said in a statement.

Under the new investment policy, sources indicated that a provision has been incorporated ensuring that any plant starting production within five years of the policy being notified will be eligible for incentives for the next eight years, which could also include a guaranteed buyback.

The need to boost domestic urea production gained added traction as the country grappled with import disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions and escalating costs.

The key changes compared with NIP-2012 include separating fixed and variable costs for greater transparency, introducing a viable return on equity (RoE) band with a floor of 12 per cent and a ceiling of 16 per cent, and mitigating foreign exchange risk through conversion of fixed costs into rupees after four years based on prevailing exchange rates.

"These measures are estimated to result in savings of over ₹250 crore for each plant established under NIPU-2026 compared with NIP-2012," the ministry said in a statement.

Sources said another key change in the new investment policy relates to exchange-rate adjustments, while the provision under the earlier policy for revising the floor and ceiling gas price for every $0.1 per MMBtu change in delivered gas price remains unchanged.

The floor price for gas to be provided for greenfield or revival projects has been proposed at $281 per tonne of urea, against $305 under the earlier policy, while the ceiling price has been proposed at $301 per tonne, compared with $335 earlier.

Similarly, for brownfield or expansion projects, the floor price has been proposed at $263 per tonne, compared with $285 under the 2012 policy, while the ceiling price has been proposed at $283 per tonne, against $310 per tonne earlier. The changes are in line with the change in exchange rates. According to sources, the new policy also assumes an approximate project cost of ₹11,000 crore for greenfield projects and ₹9,000 crore for brownfield projects, based on an exchange rate of $1 = ₹90.

Under the 2012 New Investment Policy, which expired in October 2019, six new urea units were set up, including four through joint venture companies of nominated public sector undertakings and two by private companies.

At present, there are 33 operational urea manufacturing units with a total reassessed/installed capacity of 26.94 million tonnes.

"With domestic urea demand approaching 40 million tonnes, import dependence at 27.5 per cent, and 95 per cent of production based on natural gas—largely dependent on imported LNG—India needs a long-term strategy built on indigenous resources. As demand is projected to exceed 45 million tonnes and 82 per cent of India's urea plants (27 of 33 operating units) are over 25 years old,” Balasaheb Darade, president, Gasification Technologies & Research Council of India (GTRC-India), said.

India currently imports around 26 per cent of its annual urea requirement, which has been putting a heavy burden on the exchequer because of the West Asia crisis.

In FY27, some estimates pegged India's fertiliser subsidy at around ₹3 trillion during the peak of the West Asia crisis. Had that materialised, India's FY27 fertiliser subsidy would have been the highest ever, surpassing the ₹2.51 trillion recorded in FY23 and exceeding the FY27 Budget Estimate of ₹1.79 trillion by more than 67 per cent, or around ₹1.21 trillion.

However, projections for fertiliser subsidies have moderated of late because of China's decision to lift export curbs and India's efforts to build sufficient inventories to meet immediate requirements.