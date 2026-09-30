Cabinet raises wheat MSP by ₹25 to ₹2,610 per quintal for 2027-28

The Union government on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat marginally by less than 1 per cent from the 2026-27 season to ₹2,610 per quintal.

The MSPs of pulses and oilseeds were increased by higher amounts, ranging between ₹83 and ₹675 per quintal (between 1.41 per cent and 10.32 per cent).

The MSP for wheat in the 2026-27 rabi marketing year (April-March) was ₹2,585 per quintal.

The less than 1 per cent increase in the MSP of wheat drew all-round condemnation from farmer groups, who termed the hike ‘inadequate’, while agriculture economists and experts said the strategy reflected a long-term trend of encouraging farmers to shift towards oilseeds and pulses, which are getting higher MSP hikes than grains, which are in abundance.

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, along with gram, masur and mustard. Sowing of all rabi crops begins next month, while harvesting starts after a few months.

Dharmendra Malik, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Apolitical), said that due to tensions in West Asia, farmers are having to buy herbicides and pesticides at one-and-a-half times their earlier prices.

Diesel prices have also increased. Along with this, there has been a sharp increase in the prices of sulphur and other nutrients.

However, the Government of India has increased the MSP of wheat by only ₹25 and fixed it at ₹2,610 per quintal, which is pure deception.

He added that farmers’ indebtedness is continuously rising due to the government’s “anti-farmer policies”.

"This year’s hike in MSP for Rabi crops ranging from 0.96 per cent to 10.32 per cent reflects the anti-farmer stance of the BJP Government. This is evident in popular crops like wheat, where the MSP increase is just 0.96 per cent, gram 1.41 per cent and lentil -5.57 per cent, all of which are lower than inflation of input costs. This suggests that the Modi Government rejected the 50 per cent profit on input costs under the guise of diversification," said Sudhir Panwar, a former member of the UP Planning Commission.

However, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, partner, Strategy and Transactions at EY LLP, said that the higher MSP increases for oilseeds and pulses, coupled with a relatively modest increase for wheat, reflect a calibrated policy shift towards crop diversification, import substitution, and a broader move from a food security-centric approach towards nutrition security.

"The stronger incentives for crops such as rapeseed-mustard, safflower and masur are well aligned with India's long-term objective of enhancing self-sufficiency in edible oils and pulses, reducing import dependence, and strengthening farm income resilience," he said.

Defending the MSP, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that compared with the previous UPA government, the current NDA government has done far better when it comes to MSP.

Meanwhile, the data also showed that among other crops, the MSP of barley has been raised to ₹2,286 per quintal from ₹2,150 in 2026-27.

Among pulses, the MSP of gram has been increased by ₹83 to ₹5,958 per quintal from ₹5,875, while that of masur (lentil) has been raised by ₹390 to ₹7,390 per quintal from ₹7,000.

For oilseeds, the MSP of rapeseed or mustard has gone up by ₹413 to ₹6,613 per quintal from ₹6,200. Safflower has seen the steepest increase of ₹675, to ₹7,215 per quintal from ₹6,540.

The total payout to farmers for procurement of 32.4 million tonnes in the 2027-28 marketing year is estimated at ₹90,962 crore, the minister said.