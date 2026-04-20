Centre allows extra 25 lakh tonnes wheat export amid strong harvest outlook

The Centre on Monday allowed export of an additional 25 lakh tonne of wheat considering comfortable stock position amid likelihood of another strong harvest.

With this, a total of 50 lakh tonne of wheat and 10 lakh tonne of wheat products have now been permitted for exports.

"In view of the comfortable production outlook and higher stock availability, permitting additional exports was considered appropriate," the food ministry said in a statement.

The export of additional quantity of wheat is expected to enhance market liquidity, facilitate efficient stock management, and prevent distress sales during the peak arrival season.

It will also help stabilise domestic prices and strengthen farmers' incomes, while ensuring that the country's food security remains fully safeguarded.

The country's wheat production is pegged at 120.2 million tonne for 2025-26 crop year (July-June) as per the second advance estimate of the agriculture ministry.

The higher production was due to increase in wheat acreage to 33.41 million hectare during 2026 rabi season as against 32.80 million hectare in the year-ago.

This rise indicates the "likelihood of another strong harvest," the ministry noted.

Earlier in January, the government had allowed export of 5 lakh tonne of wheat products and thereafter in February additional 5 lakh tonne of wheat products and 25 lakh tonne of wheat was permitted.

The ministry said the government remains committed to adopting calibrated and timely measures to balance the interests of farmers and consumers, while promoting sustainable growth in the agriculture sector.