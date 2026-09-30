Centre clears ₹5,547.99 crore pulses, oilseeds procurement under PSS

The Centre has approved procurement of pulses and oilseeds worth ₹5,547.99 crore at minimum support price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Kharif marketing season 2026-27 in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the procurement, which is aimed at protecting farmers from a decline in market prices and ensuring remunerative returns, particularly for pulse and oilseed growers. Around 706,000 tonnes of pulses and oilseeds will be procured at MSP across the three states. Uttar Pradesh accounts for the largest share of the approved procurement, at ₹3,992.57 crore. This includes 466,000 metric tonnes of tur valued at ₹3,937.70 crore and 6,250 metric tonnes of moong worth ₹54.87 crore.

In Karnataka, procurement worth ₹1,107 crore has been approved under the PSS. This includes 115,500 metric tonnes of soybean valued at ₹659.27 crore, 38,250 metric tonnes of moong worth ₹335.83 crore and 13,413 metric tonnes of sunflower valued at ₹111.90 crore.

For Telangana, procurement worth ₹448.42 crore has been approved. This comprises 62,000 metric tonnes of soybean valued at ₹353.90 crore and 10,766 metric tonnes of moong worth ₹94.52 crore.

Chouhan said the government was working to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and make procurement mechanisms more transparent and accessible.

He said the decision would provide greater economic security to farmers, encourage domestic production of pulses and oilseeds, and support efforts towards self-reliance in pulses and edible oils.

The minister also said procurement arrangements at designated centres would remain transparent and farmers would receive payment for their produce directly into their bank accounts in a timely manner.