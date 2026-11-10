Centre doubles open market rice sale target to 5 mn tonnes to cool prices

To augment supplies and cool down domestic prices, the Centre has doubled its open market rice sale target to 5 million tonnes from 2.5 million tonnes for the 2026-27 financial year (FY27). According to a statement issued on Tuesday, 2.5 million tonnes of rice had already been sold to private parties through e-auctions under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) till October 31, against 1.1 million tonnes during the corresponding period of the previous financial year. To further increase supplies and taper down prices, another 2.5 million tonnes is targeted to be sold in the balance five months of this financial year.

Sources said the decision to supplement rice supplies from the government’s own inventories comes at a time when rice prices in the retail markets have been rising due to expectations of a production shortage particularly in the southern states. “In the southern states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, rice production is estimated to be around 30 per cent down due to drought and low rains, while overall India production is expected to be around 10 per cent less than last year,” a senior industry official said.

He said the shortage is particularly severe in premium rice varieties such as ponni, sona masuri, etc., which are grown majorly in northern Karnataka and farmers are moving away from growing high-yielding varieties than fine rice.

India’s rice stocks in the Central pool as on October 1, 2026, were around 38 million tonnes against a buffer stocking norm of 10.25 million tonnes (almost 280 percent more). The central government could dip into this to cool down rice prices in the retail markets.

Meanwhile, on November 6, the government had made it mandatory for all traders, wholesalers, retailers, large chain retailers and processors or millers across the country to disclose their rice and paddy stocks every Friday on the Food Stock Portal.

The directive requires all entities to declare stocks under six categories: basmati rice, non-basmati premium rice, non-basmati rice, parboiled rice, broken rice, and paddy.

Entities failing to register on the portal or violating prescribed stock limits will face punitive action under sections 6 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the statement said.

In another measure aimed at improving availability, particularly in southern states, the Centre has permitted Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to impose stock limits on rice and paddy wherever necessary.

The stock limits will remain in force until January 31, 2027, with the Centre and state governments jointly monitoring their implementation to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

The government has also decided to allocate additional quantities of Bharat Rice to three agencies — the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and Kendriya Bhandar.

The agencies have been directed to explore additional distribution channels to expand the availability of Bharat Rice, particularly in southern states, and improve consumer access to the staple at affordable prices.