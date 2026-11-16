Centre exhausts nearly 80% of FY27 fertiliser subsidy allocation by Nov 16

The surge in subsidy expenditure has been driven largely by higher global prices of imported urea and phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers.

As of November 16, the Centre had spent around ₹ 1.46 trillion on fertiliser subsidies, a significant portion of which had gone towards subsidising imported urea, the sources said.

Against the re-appropriated allocation of around ₹ 44,001 crore for imported urea subsidy, the government had spent ₹ 43,245.55 crore, or 98.28 per cent, by November 16.

For subsidy on domestically produced urea, expenditure stood at ₹ 61,825.22 crore, or 71.36 per cent, against a reassessed allocation of ₹ 86,635 crore for FY27.

For P&K fertilisers, covering both domestic production and imports, the Centre had spent around ₹ 21,256.45 crore, or 76.24 per cent, against a re-appropriated allocation of ₹ 54,000 crore, the sources said.

In India, the government caps the retail prices of urea and, to some extent, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP). The difference between the actual cost and the retail price is paid to fertiliser companies as a subsidy to ensure that crop nutrients remain affordable for farmers.

Urea is sold at a fixed price of ₹ 267 per 45-kg bag, while DAP is sold at a controlled price of ₹ 1,350 per 50-kg bag.

International urea prices surged to nearly $947 per tonne on a free-on-board basis around May 2026, following the West Asia crisis, from around $447 per tonne at the start of the conflict in February. Prices subsequently fell to around $447 per tonne from July onwards.

Data also show that between October 2025 and October 2026, the average landed price of di-ammonium phosphate rose by around 18.34 per cent. Sulphur prices increased by around 142 per cent, while imported phosphoric acid prices rose by 35.14 per cent.