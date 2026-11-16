Centre exhausts nearly 80% of FY27 fertiliser subsidy allocation by Nov 16

The surge in subsidy expenditure has been driven largely by higher global prices of imported urea and phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers.
As of November 16, the Centre had spent around ₹ 1.46 trillion on fertiliser subsidies, a significant portion of which had gone towards subsidising imported urea, the sources said.
Against the re-appropriated allocation of around ₹ 44,001 crore for imported urea subsidy, the government had spent ₹ 43,245.55 crore, or 98.28 per cent, by November 16.
For subsidy on domestically produced urea, expenditure stood at ₹ 61,825.22 crore, or 71.36 per cent, against a reassessed allocation of ₹ 86,635 crore for FY27.
For P&K fertilisers, covering both domestic production and imports, the Centre had spent around ₹ 21,256.45 crore, or 76.24 per cent, against a re-appropriated allocation of ₹ 54,000 crore, the sources said.
In India, the government caps the retail prices of urea and, to some extent, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP). The difference between the actual cost and the retail price is paid to fertiliser companies as a subsidy to ensure that crop nutrients remain affordable for farmers.
Urea is sold at a fixed price of ₹ 267 per 45-kg bag, while DAP is sold at a controlled price of ₹ 1,350 per 50-kg bag.
International urea prices surged to nearly $947 per tonne on a free-on-board basis around May 2026, following the West Asia crisis, from around $447 per tonne at the start of the conflict in February. Prices subsequently fell to around $447 per tonne from July onwards.
Data also show that between October 2025 and October 2026, the average landed price of di-ammonium phosphate rose by around 18.34 per cent. Sulphur prices increased by around 142 per cent, while imported phosphoric acid prices rose by 35.14 per cent.
Last week, the Union government announced a sharp increase in per-kg subsidy rates under the nutrient-based subsidy regime compared with both the Kharif season this year and the Rabi season last year. The revised subsidy outlay totals around ₹ 62,370.02 crore, with sulphur receiving the steepest increase of more than 220 per cent.