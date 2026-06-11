Centre may revise FY27 fertiliser subsidy maths after urea price drop

India may have to reassess its fertiliser subsidy calculations following a sharp decline in global rates quoted in the latest urea tender floated by state-run National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL), a senior government official said. Financial bids for the tender were opened a few days ago.

India’s latest tender, floated by NFL to purchase 1.7 million tonnes of urea, attracted bids as low as $445-449 per tonne (cost and freight) for deliveries on the east and west coasts. This is more than 51 per cent lower than the rates quoted in April, after China resumed exports in a significant way.

“As a result of the recent tender that has been done on behalf of the government by one of our entities, we will definitely have cause to reassess the subsidy figures, and we will have a relook at that,” Aparna S Sharma, additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, said during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.

However, Sharma said the reassessment would depend on confirmation of the quantities offered by suppliers, the total volume of imports, and whether the trend of lower prices persists in subsequent tenders.

She was responding to queries on whether the latest tender, which has seen a sharp decline in urea prices, could trigger a recalibration of FY27 fertiliser subsidy estimates, which are projected to almost double to ₹3.4 trillion from the Budget Estimate of ₹1.7 trillion.

“Till June, around 24 per cent of the Budget Estimate for fertiliser subsidy has already been exhausted,” she said.

Some trade sources said India may look to procure more than the tendered 1.7 million tonnes of urea because of the highly attractive prices on offer. Bids received against the tender totalled around 6.24 million tonnes.

“But the big question is whether Chinese sellers will agree to supply at the quoted prices or whether they will seek to revise them,” a senior trader said.

On the decline in global urea prices, Sharma said new exporting countries had entered the market, boosting global supply. She added that India’s strong stock position and seamless domestic production could also be influencing prices.

“The reduction in prices is because of the entry of new countries into the market, and they have entered in a big way. So, with this, the prices have come down sharply. Moreover, our stock position and our production are going on seamlessly. So maybe that is also an indication to the countries from whom we are importing that we may not need as much, and our requirement may come down,” she said.

Sharma said there could be a number of contributing factors, including India’s consumption and stock position.

“These are also related, and because of this, the prices may have been impacted. So, let's see how this trend continues.”

On the issue of further import requirements for the kharif season, Sharma said this would depend on domestic production.

“We may import about 1-2 million tonnes more. We will also keep an eye on our stock position. In view of the monsoon outlook and whatever has been predicted, that will guide us through the kharif season for our imports. So, as of now, we cannot give any firm figures,” she said.

For kharif 2026, the Department of Agriculture has reassessed fertiliser requirements at 38.39 million tonnes. Against this, available stocks stand at 19.76 million tonnes.