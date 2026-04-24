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Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre refutes fertiliser shortage claims; urea stocks steady at mid-April

Centre refutes fertiliser shortage claims; urea stocks steady at mid-April

India has urea stocks of around 6.73 million tonnes, against last year's 6.80 million tonnes

fertilisers, urea

The Centre says fertiliser stocks remain comfortable ahead of kharif sowing, dismissing shortage concerns with strong urea, DAP and NPK reserves. | Image: Bloomberg

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

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The central government today refuted claims of any shortage or low stocks of major fertilisers ahead of the critical kharif planting season, saying that as of mid-April 2026, India has urea stocks of around 6.73 million tonnes, against last year’s 6.80 million tonnes, reflecting sustained high levels.
 
It said recent claims of shortages are not supported by facts, as data from both the recently concluded rabi 2025–26 season and the current period indicate a comfortable and well-buffered supply position nationwide.
 
It said, apart from urea, more notably, DAP stocks have increased significantly to 2.21 million tonnes as in mid-April, up from 1.30 million tonnes last year, and NPK stocks are sharply up at 5.74 million tonnes, from 4.18 million tonnes, indicating substantial strengthening of reserves in key nutrient categories.
   
“This improvement demonstrates better planning, higher stocking, and enhanced supply chain management,” the government said.
 
It said even before, that is, from April 1, 2026 to April 23, 2026, urea availability was 6.93 million tonnes against a requirement of 1.81 million tonnes, DAP availability was 2.27 million tonnes against a requirement of 0.59 million tonnes, MOP availability was 0.83 million tonnes against a requirement of 0.17 million tonnes, and NPK availability was 5.27 million tonnes against a requirement of 0.74 million tonnes.

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Topics : central government fertilisers Agriculture

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

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