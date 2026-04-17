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Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre relaxes wheat procurement norms for Punjab for 2026-27 season

Centre relaxes wheat procurement norms for Punjab for 2026-27 season

As per the new parameters, FCI will now accept wheat with 70 per cent lustre loss and 15 per cent shrivelled grains in Punjab, as against the existing quality standard of 6 per cent shrivelled grains

wheat

Centre relaxes wheat procurement norms for Punjab after rain damage, allowing higher shrivelled grains and lustre loss without MSP cut to revive purchases.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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The Central government finally relaxed the quality standards of wheat to be procured from Punjab for the 2026–27 marketing season, a decision which is bound to perk up purchases for the Central pool.
 
According to an official order, the Central government, acting on the request of the Punjab government and also FCI-Punjab, has decided to relax the ‘uniform’ specifications for wheat crop in Punjab since the crop has got affected due to unseasonal rains in Punjab and Chandigarh.
 
As per the new parameters, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will now accept wheat with 70 per cent lustre loss and 15 per cent shrivelled grains in Punjab, as against the existing quality standard of 6 per cent shrivelled grains.
   
In addition, the Corporation will also accept wheat from the state with damaged and slightly damaged grains not exceeding 6 per cent of the total value.
 
The Central government in its order also said that wheat procurement under relaxed specification has to be stocked and accounted for separately.

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In addition, any deterioration in quality of the wheat purchased under relaxed quality during storage will be on the Punjab government.
 
The Central government also said that wheat stocks of low quality will be sold early and all financial implications of this have to be borne by the state government.
 
All the procurement of wheat from Punjab at relaxed quality norms will be done without any reduction in value of MSP, which is Rs 2,585 per quintal.
 
Earlier, the Central government had granted relaxation in quality parameters of wheat in Haryana and Rajasthan as well, where unseasonal rains damaged the standing crop.
 
Punjab is one of the main contributors of wheat for the Central pool.
 
Since the last few days, thousands of tonnes of wheat have been lying outside the mandis in Punjab as procurement stopped due to deterioration in quality standards.
 
Major farmers’ groups had called for a three-hour roadblock across Punjab today, demanding relaxation in procurement norms.
 
On Thursday, FCI’s zonal office in Punjab had recommended that procurement of shrivelled or broken grains up to 20 per cent be permitted in Punjab without any reduction in value, as against the existing quality standard of 6 per cent.
 
Sources said that the FCI’s recommendations were based on test reports of samples of wheat collected from farmers.
 
A few days back, in neighbouring Haryana, the Central government permitted procurement of wheat with 15 per cent shrivelled and broken grains content, as against the existing parameter of 6 per cent, and decided to accept wheat with 70 per cent lustre loss without any cut in value.
 
Wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, is procured through the April–March period.
 
However, much of the grain is bought in the first few months itself, mainly by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies.
 
According to FCI data, due to quality issues, procurement of wheat has come down by a massive 69 per cent in the first fortnight of April 2026 as compared to the same period last year.
 
Punjab, along with Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are the main wheat-growing states in the country.
 
The government has set a wheat procurement target of over 30 million tonnes for the ongoing 2026–27 season.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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